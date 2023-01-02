James Houston Makes Major Prediction for Lions’ Defensive Future

The Detroit Lions enjoyed another fantastic day from their rookie class, and amongst all the players, edge James Houston stood out the most.

Houston made some big defensive plays for the Lions that helped them to a 41-10 drubbing of the Chicago Bears. Amazingly, though, he was more interested in talking about the development of his rookie class, especially on defense.

Speaking after the game to the media on Sunday, January 1, Houston reflected on the work of his fellow rookies. As he said, it’s special to have a group of young players all pulling in the same direction. That’s going to combine to make the team one to contend with in the future as they improve.

Postgame media availability | Lions vs. Bears Hear from select Lions players following the Week 17 game against the Bears. 0:00 – 3:27 – DL Aidan Hutchinson 3:28 – 6:52- RB Jamaal Williams 6:53 – 7:37 – WR DJ Chark 7:38 – 11:07 – LB James Houston 11:08 – 19:22 – T Taylor Decker Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More… 2023-01-02T03:07:21Z

“I think that’s really special, just having all this on that line and we’re just growing. We’re learning each other,” Houston said. “Every week I feel like we’re getting better and learning what we can do and what we can’t do with each other. So as the years go on, I feel like it’s just gonna keep getting better and better and better.”

Specifically, Houston said that he was excited to see the major game from Josh Paschal, which was a breakout moment for the young lineman as well.

“Very exciting. The defensive line, we love each other,” Houston admitted. “We’re gonna love each other up and we’re going to support each other and congratulate each other, so that was good seeing my rookie classmate come in and do the same thing. That’s why I say it’s gonna keep going every year. We’re gonna keep getting better,” he said.

If these rookies can be this good already, the sky might be the limit for how good the class can become in time. That is fantastic news for the Lions, as is the way this group seems to all revel in each other’s successes on the field.

Houston Downplays Own Story Amid Major Day

The humble nature of Houston showing appreciation for his teammates ignores the fact that he had his own impressive day on the field.

With three sacks and a forced fumble on the game, it can be said Houston had one of the best days in the NFL this season, and it was easy to see why that was the case given how active he was.

Houston managed to show great pursuit on a play, and pound the ball away from Justin Fields on first down. Hutchinson scooped it up at the bottom of the pile.

In addition to that play, Houston showed some fantastic closing speed on yet another sack of Fields. In the third quarter on first down, he burst in after dropping back and surprised Fields by slamming him to the turf.

Speaking to the media after the game, Houston didn’t have much to say about his own major output or the nature of his own story, given he has put up 7.5 sacks since appearing for the first time on Thanksgiving.

“That’s what football’s about, man. Every year you’re gonna have some nice little stories. I mean, I just feel like my story is beyond. It’s gone back since I was little, so just really I feel like that’s just football. That’s people’s lives. If you go back and look at anybody, you can find a story in it.”

After another big game, Houston is one of the league’s best stories, even if it’s one he’d rather not talk about.

Aidan Hutchinson: Lions Rookies Stigma Shifters

Another member of the sterling rookie class is Aidan Hutchinson, who has served as a fantastic running mate for Houston thus far on the defensive front.

Much like Houston, Hutchinson likes what he has seen from his classmates, and sees that the group is beginning to change minds about where things are heading for their franchise.

Speaking after the game, Hutchinson said that he and his young counterparts are all hungry to change the narrative about the team and keep things moving forward in the right direction.

“I feel like Lions have had this stigma about them and I feel like we’re changing that stigma and we’re doing it one game at a time. Might not have the best performances collectively i.e. last week, but you know, it’s all about staying on an upward trend,” he said after the game.

Houston and Hutchinson is a big reason the Lions are on that upward trend, and seeing if they can keep this going will be the next challenge for the players. As they grow, many see that as the case.