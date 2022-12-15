Lions Rookie Trio Picks up Another Outstanding Honor for 2022 Work

Brad Holmes is quietly building one of the top rosters in the NFL, and the Detroit Lions continue to impress in plenty of ways on the field in 2022.

As the team begins its football revival, a big story is the play of the rookies the team just drafted this year. Almost each player from the class has stepped forward and delivered something, and that’s led them to get on some important radars.

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah put out a recent iteration of his top rookie rankings. Aidan Hutchinson came in the fifth spot, and as Jeremiah said, he makes impact plays nearly every week.

“Hutchinson makes at least one or two impact plays every week. He leads all rookies in sacks with seven heading into Week 15,” he wrote.

The second-most impressive rookie in Detroit is none other than linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who checks in at 22nd on the list. As Jeremiah said, he has well outplayed his sixth-round pedigree.

“The Lions, who lead all teams with three representatives in my rankings, nailed this draft class. Rodriguez has played like a first-round pick,” Jeremiah proclaimed.

Finally, Houston placed 24th on the list, and has risen into the rankings from obscurity after not being ranked at all this season. As Jeremiah explained, he is a different pass rusher, but no less impressive given how strong he has started.

“Houston has only played in three games, but he already has four sacks. He’s showing a special gift for pressuring the passer. He has unorthodox pass-rush moves, but they work!,” Jeremiah wrote.

Even though they are not on the list, the Lions have also gotten solid games from names like defensive lineman Josh Paschal, wideout Jameson Williams, tight end James Mitchell and safety Kerby Joseph.

The depth of this class looks as if it will be second to none in the NFL. Already, this is shaping up to be a very interesting group that could become the bedrock of the Lions roster.

Kerby Joseph Only Notable Lions’ Omission

What player is missing from this list from a Detroit perspective? Interestingly enough, it could be rookie safety Kerby Joseph, who is also having a beefy year statistically and otherwise in Detroit.

This season, Joseph has piled up a total of 60 tackles, two forced fumbles, five passes defended and one fumble recovery.

Against the New York Giants, Joseph made a massive interception that helped in changing momentum of a close game in the third quarter

Joseph’s fumble recovery against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 was also a game-changing moment.

Kerby Joseph may just end up being one of those right-place-right-time kind of players. on top of being a really gifted athlete pic.twitter.com/jytHvCDY8u — Morgan Cannon (@MCannon313) December 14, 2022

Joseph has three interceptions to his credit this season, and has been a big play machine on the back end for Detroit so far. He’s been aggressive and physical, and seems to know right where the ball is going to be heading for big plays. Former Lions safety Glover Quin has also proclaimed him a star in the making.

No matter whether he finishes high in these standings or not, the Lions have to like what they have seen from Joseph. It’s something that must leave them very encouraged for their defensive future.

Lions’ 2022 Rookie Class Producing Well

No matter whether it’s offense or defense, the Lions are generating some big plays from their rookie class this year that should leave folks downright excited for the team’s present and future.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions have managed to get some huge catches from James Mitchell, the backup tight end who was thrust into a bigger role after the team’s big trade of T.J. Hockenson. Mitchell has a touchdown to his credit, as does Williams.

WELCOME TO THE NFL JAMESON WILLIAMS 🙏

pic.twitter.com/klzhQFSd64 — PFF (@PFF) December 11, 2022

Additionally, on defense, the Lions have received a total of 10 tackles from Paschal. While it isn’t huge production, he missed most of the start of the season.

This class, along with the 2021 class, is going to be key if the Lions want to turn around their fortunes in the future. The work of Joseph, Hutchinson, Rodriguez, Mitchell and Williams will be key to seeing how the team finishes off the rest of the season.

Should the Lions keep things going in a positive direction, there might not be any question that the team’s rookie class deserves the most credit for getting the job done early in their careers.