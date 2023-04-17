‘Physical’ Big 12 Running Back Named Lions’ Best Day 3 Draft Fit for 2023

The Detroit Lions have been involved in setting their draft board and finishing out preparations for what comes next in two week’s time, and some final ideas are surfacing for the team.

Who should the Lions add as the draft drags on? Detroit’s done good work on day three recently, nabbing such names as wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and linebacker Derrick Barnes in 2021, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and edge rusher James Houston in 2022.

This year, they might well score with another offensive player if Pro Football Focus has a say. Writer Michael Renner took a look at naming all of the best day three fits across the league, and a Texas running back took home that title for the Lions.

Renner revealed Longhorns’ running back Roschon Johnson as Detroit’s best fit for the third day of the draft. As Renner explained, Detroit lost Jamaal Williams this offseason, and could need some of the straight-line running he provided. Enter Johnson as a potential fit for the team.

“Johnson is a physical, between-the-tackles runner that the Lions need with Jamaal Williams gone. The Texas back broke tackles at a higher rate than anyone in the country last season,” Renner explained in the piece.

Interestingly enough, Johnson’s teammate Bijan Robinson has surfaced as a potential ideal target for the Lions as well, with many mock drafts giving him to Detroit in the first-round. If that plays out, Johnson isn’t likely to become a Lion himself. But he could bring something different to the team than Robinson would.

Nevertheless, Johnson could be just another name to remember for the Lions as they attempt to mine more draft gold over the weekend.

Roschon Johnson’s College Stats & Highlights

On the field, Johnson hasn’t gotten the major headlines in Texas, given he has been running with Robinson the last four years. Still, he has enjoyed a pretty successful run.

Johnson has been a sledgehammer for the Longhorns, rushing for 2,190 yards and 23 touchdowns in college. He has also caught 56 passes for 420 yards and three scores in the passing game, proving Johnson has that ability as well.

The highlights show some of the physicality that has become Johnson’s penchant in recent years, and he is a strong runner that is hard to stop once he gets downhill in the secondary.

Roschon Johnson 🔥 Texas RB Highlights ᴴᴰ Roschon Johnson Highlights best rb college football 2022-11-29T01:37:53Z

When it comes to the 2023 NFL draft, many see Johnson as a day three pick, with his grade perhaps starting in the fourth-round of the draft. As NFL.com expert Lance Zierlien wrote in Johnson’s draft profile, he is a power back that could have some staying power in the league thanks to special teams and pass blocking.

“Power back with bruising frame who fits the football cliche of “tough, smart and dependable.” Johnson isn’t overly creative and lacks the juice to hit quick-closing NFL holes. He needs it blocked up so he can get downhill and uncork his power on the second level. While his lack of suddenness makes him somewhat limited as a runner, he will be better at stuffing blitzers than many of the No. 3 backs currently in the league. Johnson might be fighting off competition every year in camp, but his toughness and four-phase special teams value could give him an advantage,” the piece said.

Johnson could certainly find a home in Detroit given this knowledge, and the team’s need for a back that could fill those roles.

Lions Have Decision to Make With Running Back Spot

When the draft rolls around, no matter what else happens, the team will have a big decision to make at running back.

This offseason, the Lions had a big loss as well as a big addition. They also kept D’Andre Swift in the fold, but will have a key contract decision to make on him in the near future, which could lead to the need for one more back in the team’s stable.

After signing with the Lions, Jamaal Williams found a home in Detroit the last two seasons, rushing for a total of 1,667 yards and 20 total touchdowns from 2021-2022 while also becoming one of the team’s top culture fits. In spite of making history by passing Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season by a running back in 2022 with 17 scores, Williams departed.

Detroit added David Montgomery in response to Williams’ departure, and he enjoyed a very consistent season, rushing for 801 yards and five touchdowns, while hauling in 34 passes for 316 yards and one touchdown. In his four-year career, Montgomery has always rushed for between 800-1,070 yards a season.

Swift has played well for the Lions, racking up 1,680 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, to go with 1,198 yards and seven touchdowns through the air. While he’s been a quality back, the Lions could look to add another young player for the future to build around given Swift has endured injury problems, and may not be a slam dunk to be extended.

With Montgomery and Swift in the fold, the Lions may not decide to add a running back early in the draft. If they don’t, a player like Johnson could fit them very well later on given his style on the field.