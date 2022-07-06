‘Tough Competition’ Could Put Lions Quarterback on Camp Roster Bubble

The spot of quarterback didn’t figure to be an intense place of competition for the Detroit Lions during training camp in 2022, but if a new analysis is to be believed, fans will want to remember to watch the position very closely in the coming weeks.

Jared Goff is entrenched as the team’s starter, but the real fireworks could take place as it relates to who backs him up this year. After 2021, many have assumed it’s a layup the Lions will keep both quarterbacks, but that might not be the case at all.

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard recently took a closer look at the Lions player who could be on the roster bubble, and perhaps surprisingly, he had Tim Boyle as the answer. That’s in spite of Boyle being favored by the team in 2021 over David Blough for backup snaps in the absence of Goff.

Still, Woodyard noted that Boyle could have been signed to a “prove-it” deal, and cautioned that he could even have to fight off stiff competition from Blough in camp in order to keep his job at all.

“Boyle must have a strong training camp if he wants that backup spot over Blough, who looked strong during the offseason,” Woodyard wrote in the piece.

Boyle has already been seen as one of the worst backup options in the league, so it might not come as a surprise to some if he indeed loses his grip on the job in the Motor City. That’s especially true considering Blough easily seemed like the better option coming out of camp in 2021 after a solid preseason.

During training camp, it will be important to watch and see how Boyle is trending in order to gage where the competition might be heading between the sides in the near-future, and if a roster surprise might indeed be brewing.

Lions Might Not Keep Multiple Quarterbacks for 2022

Another big thing that could work against Boyle? The fact that the Lions suddenly have a stronger roster at multiple spots. Plenty of teams don’t elect to keep three quarterbacks, and instead choose to stash someone on the practice squad at the position, which opens them up to keeping another defensive lineman, offensive lineman, cornerback or running back. Detroit could look to do this for 2022, given the fact that some tough decisions could be looming for the roster. In the end, the Lions might have a player they want or even need at another spot ahead of a third quarterback who is never likely to see action in the first place. That’s in spite of the team re-signing both players very early within the 2022 offseason.

Neither player looks like a long-term solution for Detroit, and the hope is the Lions don’t have to use either Boyle or Blough much this season if at all. Still, injuries do happen in the league, so it might not be a comfort to see the Lions prepared to roll with either of these options backing up Goff in 2022.

Simply put, the team might decide on one instead of settling on the “strength in numbers” approach they favored last year.

Boyle’s Career Stats & Highlights

Since joining the Packers prior to signing in Detroit in the 2021 offseason, Boyle received a cult following with fans thanks to the way he performs in the offseason, training camp and preseason. Boyle hasn’t registered and NFL touchdown or interception, and has just 15 passing yards to his credit. In spite of that, Boyle has put up some decent stats in college, throwing for 3,371 yards, 12 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He played at UConn before transferring to Eastern Kentucky. Boyle played for the last three seasons in Green Bay in mostly mop up duty before coming to Detroit. Last year, he threw 3 touchdowns to 6 interceptions while playing for the Lions.

Boyle did have a few good moments last season, namely this touchdown pass against Atlanta:

Boyle has shown an ability to make passes and lead confidently, but camp and the preseason could be critical for him this year. At this point, nothing could be guaranteed for last year’s backup.

