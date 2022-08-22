Veteran Lions Free Agent Signing Among 5 Facing Bubble Trouble

The Detroit Lions are faced with more tough decisions in the days ahead in terms of roster cuts, and players are facing pressure in a big way to make their final statements to the team.

Competition has been intense this year, and some players are facing a situation where they are going to be on the wrong side of the bubble. After a few weeks of practice and a pair of preseason games, it’s easier to perhaps identify some of these players.

Who is in the biggest amount of trouble right now? Here’s a look at some players that look like they could be on the wrong side of the bubble.

Wide Receiver Kalil Pimpleton

Detroit already had a tight roster bubble at this position given what they added this offseason, but Kalil Pimpleton seemed to have a good chance to impress given his status as a possible big play and special teams dynamo.

Instead of turning in the eye-catching plays that have been commonplace during the summer, Pimpleton has had merely an alright preseason. With just 6 receptions for 38 yards. That’s not terrible, but others such as Tom Kennedy and Trinity Benson have shined, and Maurice Alexander has stood out on special teams. Add it up, and Benson might have to star during the final week of the preseason to get back on the bubble.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis

Coming into the preseason, it seemed as if Jarrad Davis would be in the driver seat to be able to have a major role at linebacker. While Davis hasn’t been terrible this preseason, others have played a bigger role at his position.

The Lions might be poised to turn rookie Malcolm Rodriguez loose at linebacker, as the youngster has been fantastic so far. Others, such as Chris Board and Josh Woods have also stepped up. Will Davis miss the roster? It seems as if it would be a surprise if he did, but given what’s around him, it might no longer be out of the realm of possibility.

Running Back Craig Reynolds

Detroit has perhaps the toughest decisions to make at running back of any position this camp. There isn’t a bad player in the bunch, and the team has seen the emergence of names such as Justin Jackson and Godwin Igwebuike in this camp.

Craig Reynolds has been solid as well, and given his work in 2021, it would seem he would be in good position to stay. Will he be able to make the roster outright, though? Igwebuike offers the team special teams ability, while Jackson has NFL experience. This could move the needle in their favor, placing a player like Reynolds on the outside looking in. He seems to grasp where he’s at.

Tight End Shane Zylstra

Much like running back, tight end is a spot that has several players who are already locked into roles. Most notably, T.J. Hockenson is a starter and Brock Wright feels like a shoo-in at this point. The team likely wants to look at rookie James Mitchell as well.

Where does that leave Shane Zylstra? Perhaps behind the likes of Devin Funchess, who has NFL experience and could offer the team something as depth at wideout as well. Zylstra saw the bulk of time in the second preseason game, but that might be bad news in terms of his roster hopes. There might be too many ahead of him at this point.

Edge James Houston

Entering into the preseason and padded practice, James Houston had picked up some hype as a player who the coaching staff was excited about. That excitement hasn’t materialized into much tangible production, however.

Around Houston, results have been a bit better for names like Austin Bryant as well as John Cominsky. That could spell trouble for a player that many assumed might make the team as a late-round pick. The practice squad may be where Houston has to start his career first.

