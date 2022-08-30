Lions Cutting Former UDFA Stud, Special Teams Mainstays: Report

The Detroit Lions continue to push to the conclusion of their cut deadline, and while there’s been a few surprises already, a few more came down the line on Tuesday morning.

During the 2021 season, the Lions relied heavily on undrafted free agents and young players. Even though that was the case, a few of those players were revealed to be moving on, the first of which was cornerback AJ Parker.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network broke that news:

The #Lions are waiving CB AJ Parker, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

“The Lions are waiving CB AJ Parker, per source,” Pelissero tweeted.

Not only did Parker reportedly get his walking papers, but linebacker Anthony Pittman did as well. The Wayne State product plays a big role on special teams, making his release a bit of a surprise. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press revealed that release.

I'm surprised by this one: Lions cut LB Anthony Pittman, one of their best special teams players. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 30, 2022

“I’m surprised by this one: Lions cut LB Anthony Pittman, one of their best special teams players,” Birkett tweeted.

From there, C.J. Moore was revealed to be the next player leaving courtesy of ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Lions are planning to release safety C.J. Moore, per source. Expected to revert to IR if not claimed. Lots of experience over three years in Detroit. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2022

“Lions are planning to release safety C.J. Moore, per source. Expected to revert to IR if not claimed. Lots of experience over three years in Detroit,” Fowler tweeted.

As a whole, the surprising theme continued over from Monday, when the Lions got cuts going by revealing some surprises. Names like Tom Kennedy, Tim Boyle, Jarrad Davis, Kalil Pimpleton, Devin Funchess and company all will reportedly be getting walking papers.

The Lions have more big decisions to make, but the team will now be tasked with finishing off their cuts. While these names may not be as big as some of the others, they still represent a major move for the team given the depth issues they’ve had.

Pittman, Moore Key Lions Special Teamers

While the Lions lost a possible role player on defense in Parker, the team is losing glue players in Pittman and Moore, both of whom do their best work on the field on special teams.

Pittman played in 17 games last season with the Lions, and 18 games total with 18 total tackles and 1 pass defended. For Moore, the work has been a bit more deep. He has put up 36 tackles, 1 interception and 1 pass defended in 45 total games played in his career.

The loss of both players will be big for the Lions and their special teams group, who will have to find a way to replicate some of that production. More than any games, this is what the duo has brought for the Lions over the years.

Parker’s Stats & Highlights

From his years in college to the pros, Parker has taken on the look of a very sneaky, productive player for the Lions.

In college playing for Kansas State, Parker put up very solid statistics for the Wildcats. In four full seasons, Parker collected 145 tackles, 6 interceptions, 17 passes defended and 1 touchdown. Those numbers were solid, but Parker was overlooked in the process.

The Lions benefitted from that in a big way. In 2021, Parker cracked the Detroit roster and immediately made his presence felt statistically and otherwise. He put up 50 tackles, 1 interception, 7 passes defended in 13 games played:

Play

AJ Parker 2021-2022 Highlights I don't own the Pictures/Video/Music in this video. Song is: Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties 2022-01-28T18:55:34Z

Parker played a big role for the Lions last year, and could now come back on the practice squad if the Lions choose.

READ NEXT: Quarterbacks Lions Should Target