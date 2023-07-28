Lions Waive Veteran WR, Sign Former Mr. Irrelevant

The Detroit Lions have made a roster move ahead of their first training camp practice in pads.

The Lions announced with a tweet on July 28 that they have waived wide receiver Tom Kennedy and replaced him on the roster with USFL wideout Trey Quinn.

Detroit waived Kennedy with an injury designation. MLive.com’s Benjamin Raven reported Kennedy suffered an injury when he “took a hard fall to the field while attempting to make a spectacular catch in a tightly-contested situation” on July 26. He didn’t return to the field after the play.

Quinn was the 2018 NFL draft’s Mr. Irrelevant.

In Kennedy, the Lions are losing a receiver who has been in their organization during three of the last four seasons. Kennedy played one game as an undrafted free agent in 2019 but didn’t touch the ball on his eight offensive snaps.

The past two seasons combined, Kennedy has dressed for 19 contests. He has recorded 14 catches for 195 yards on 376 offensive snaps. Kennedy has also played 51 career snaps on special teams.

If Kennedy clears waivers, SB Nation’s Jeremy Reisman reported the Lions could re-sign the veteran receiver and then place him injured reserve. That, though, would end his 2023 season.

The Lions could also wait to re-sign Kennedy, assuming he clears waivers, until after the designated time of his injury settlement passes.

With Quinn, the Lions are adding the No. 256 pick of the 2018 NFL draft. The then Washington Redskins choose him as the last selection of that draft.

Quinn dressed for 15 games in Washington during the 2018 and 2019 seasons combined. He had 35 receptions for 273 yards and 2 touchdowns. Quinn lined up for 58 snaps on special teams as well.

In 2020, Quinn played one game for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He hasn’t dressed for an NFL game since then. Over the past two years, he has spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.

On December 31, 2022, he signed a contract with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL.

The Lions have a pretty crowded wide receiver room, but Quinn will presumably compete during the preseason for one of the final roster spots at wideout.

Lions Set to Practice in Pads at NFL Training Camp

Not that the Lions haven’t already been working hard at practice this offseason, but as The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers wrote that head coach Dan Campbell likes to put it, “the pajama party” is finished for Detroit.

The Lions will begin practicing in pads on July 28. Rogers argued that the pad practices will be important for all Detroit’s rookies, but in particular, for top rookies such as tight end Sam LaPorta, who is expected to play a significant role in his first NFL season.

“So far, he’s lived up to that hype, steadily racking up receptions, while climbing the depth chart to the point where he’s already seeing the majority of Detroit’s first-team reps,” wrote Rogers.

“Still, given the versatile role of a tight end, with extensive run-blocking and pass-protection responsibilities, LaPorta is going to have to prove himself on that front once the pads come on, all while maintaining the ability he’s shown to contribute to the passing attack.”

Rogers identified linebacker Jack Campbell and Brodric Martin as two other rookies with “a lot to gain” if they perform well in pads during practice. Rogers also picked offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal and cornerback Starling Thomas V as two other players who have practiced well but have something to prove in pads.

Pad practices will likely be important for Quinn as well.