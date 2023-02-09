Former All-Pro Gives Lions Running Backs High Ranking for 2022 Work

The Detroit Lions had a fantastic rushing attack last season, and that was made possible by the play of a couple elite runners.

Both Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift enjoyed solid seasons on the field, and that helped lead Detroit to some big games on the ground while helping to push their offense over the top in the process.

Now, the duo has received their final ranking for the recently completed 2022-23 season courtesy of NFL.com and analyst Maurice-Jones Drew. As a former running back himself with three Pro Bowl appearances, two All-Pro nods and 68 rushing touchdowns, Jones-Drew would understand what makes an elite runner.

Within Detroit’s combination of Williams and Swift, he sees a pair of solid players. Jones-Drew rated Williams the 18th best runner in the league this season, and admitted that he was impressive given what he was able to do in the red zone.

“Who could have anticipated that he’d lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns this season? He had four more than the next-closest players (Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler and Jalen Hurts). You have to give offensive coordinator Ben Johnson credit for feeding Williams the rock at the goal line. Don’t be the least bit surprised when Detroit re-signs him this offseason,” Jones-Drew said in the piece.

In terms of Swift, Jones-Drew rated him 34th, and conceded that injury may have played a role in the lower ranking given how well things started for the youngster. As a result, he sees 2023 as “make-or-break” for Swift and the Lions.

“His season started off so well with 50-yard runs in consecutive weeks. Then the injury bug struck. Swift still has all of the traits to become a top-tier running back, but he needs better health luck. Next year, the final of his rookie deal, will be a make-or-break season in Detroit,” Jones-Drew writes.

It’s been forever that the Lions have had a ground game they can depend on, much less two backs that are seen as some of the top options in the entire NFL. Detroit hadn’t had a back rush for 100 yards in a game since Reggie Bush in 2013 until Kerryon Johnson came along in 2018 and did it against New England.

Form there, things only seem to have gotten better for the Lions. The team has Swift and Williams in the fold, and it feels likely they will want to run it back with the duo once again in 2023 given the success they already enjoyed. Williams is a free agent but most think he should return.

Given the team finished 11th in rushing in 2022 with 23 touchdowns and 2,179 yards, it was a fantastic season all things considered. This ranking for the duo proves that the Lions had a couple of the best runners in the league last season.

Williams Had Historical 2022 Season With Lions

There was nobody more productive on the ground this season in terms of touchdowns in the league than Williams, which has allowed him to make some NFL history not seen in decades in Detroit.

With two touchdowns against Green Bay in Week 18, Williams set the single-season rushing touchdown record in Detroit with 17 scores, surpassing Hall of Famer Barry Sanders. The dagger score came on third-and-goal in the fourth quarter:

As a whole, Williams has a gaudy slash line this year for Detroit. He rushed for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns. Additionally, he managed to put up 73 receiving yards for the team. He was Detroit’s leading rusher on the season, and always dependable.

With a big output over the final handful of games, Williams was able to crack the elusive 1,000 yard mark for Detroit, which was huge for a Lions running back given nobody since Reggie Bush had accomplished that feat since 2014.

Swift Enjoyed Solid Finish to Season

Even though Swift have a huge season, he was still a key cog in the offense. Swift rushed for 542 yards and five touchdowns, and caught 48 passes for 389 yards and three scores.

Overall, having 931 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns wasn’t a bad consolation prize for Swift and the Lions all things considered relative to his early injury problems last season.

It was Swift’s game in Week 17 which showed what he might be capable of when fully healthy in 2023. That day against Chicago, he went for 117 total yards and two touchdowns, and was a big reason the Lions were able to dominate Chicago 41-10.

Perhaps his biggest score of the day was his second one on second-and-nine in the third quarter. The ball was slung to Swift, and he put on some nice moves and got into the end zone for the 38-10 lead.

Early in the game, Swift ran the ball to the left side on first down and took the ball in to give Detroit a 14-10 lead in the game.

'23 on the calendar and 32 in the end zone!#CHIvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/6tHlSUE5Kn — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2023

When he is healthy, Swift is a major difference-maker. Combined with Williams and his ability to grind out the tough yards, it’s clear the Lions have one of the top duos in the entire league at the position.