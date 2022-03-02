Quarterback Prospect Makes Bold Prediction About Lions Turnaround

Most folks know the Detroit Lions haven’t been a winning NFL franchise for a while, but all of that could be set to change in the near future.

The Lions have a new leadership group in place, and are looking to take the next steps toward a consistent turnaround as a result. Many believe the winds of change could be beginning to shift dramatically for the team in the years ahead, and some see the change to the team as a winning force as inevitable sooner rather than later.

One such person could be counted as North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. Howell was speaking with the media prior to getting on the field in Indianapolis, and was asked about the experience of working with the Lions and their staff during the Senior Bowl. As Howell said when speaking to the media including Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, he enjoyed getting to know the Detroit staff and predicted them to have success.

UNC QB Sam Howell on the Lions coaching staff and being around them in Mobile at the Senior Bowl: "It was just a lot of fun to be around those guys. You can tell all those guys really love the game, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they start winning soon.” — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) March 2, 2022

“UNC QB Sam Howell on the Lions coaching staff and being around them in Mobile at the Senior Bowl: “It was just a lot of fun to be around those guys. You can tell all those guys really love the game, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they start winning soon,” Twentyman tweeted after listening to Howell.

That statement might seem like a bold one, but the Lions are indeed a team on the come up, and anyone needing proof of that should simply take a look at Howell’s words. Even young prospects are starting to recognize the Lions as a team that are on a path for potential greatness in the future.

Howell Could Fit With Lions for 2022

The Lions could be looking for a quarterback for the 2022 season, and Howell might end up being the perfect player for their plan when all is said and done. The Lions probably don’t want to go too big at quarterback with such an unsettled class, but the team could certainly use a developmental body for the room. Enter Howell. Few expect him to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the draft, and many believe that he could be a second-round or third-round player. In such a scenario, that would offer the Lions a major advantage, as they could get a developmental quarterback that has plenty of tools without breaking their draft bank whatsoever.

To this end, Howell might not be a bad idea for the Lions. When combined with his positive mindset about the team, it would seem to be a win for the Lions to consider him in the early to middle rounds this year.

Howell’s College Stats & Highlights

When thinking about him as a prospect for Detroit, Howell was an interesting potential selection for the team. He had thrown for 7,227 yards in his career and 68 touchdowns with just 14 interceptions entering this season. In 2021, Howell threw for 3,056 yards and 24 touchdowns. As a result, he is trending toward being one of the better pro prospects that can be picked up next year. No longer is he considered a top 10 selection, but could be lurking as a potential first-round pick.

Here’s a look at some of Howell’s highlights from 2020:





A lot can happen between now and the draft, so it’s possible this projection is way off when all is said and done and Howell can work his way up the board further out of Detroit’s reach if he has a quality pre-draft process. Even such, Howell’s game would seem to mesh with the Lions, and he seems to have a great belief in the system in Detroit already.

