Lions’ Dan Campbell, QB Jared Goff Sound Off on TE Sam LaPorta After Saints Win

In the NFL, it’s often not about scheming the right plays but identifying the best matchups to exploit. During Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints, the Detroit Lions diagnosed rookie tight end Sam LaPorta as the offensive weapon to use the most.

And the Lions did that over, and over and over again.

Quarterback Jared Goff targeted LaPorta on 9 of his 25 pass attempts in Week 13. LaPorta caught all 9 of those targets for a season-high 140 yards and a touchdown to lead the Lions to a 33-28 victory.

After the win, Lions head coach Dan Campbell raved about his tight end’s performance.

“I thought Sam LaPorta, man, was huge today for us,” Campbell told reporters on December 3. “He really, really made some huge plays.”

Goff was impressed with LaPorta’s performance as well.

“87 is pretty good,” Goff said while referring to LaPorta’s number. “Sammy can play.”

Lions’ Jared Goff Describes His Comfort Level With Rookie Sam LaPorta

It’s not a huge surprise that LaPorta received a lot of targets in Week 13. He entered the game second for the Lions with 77 targets this season.

But by securing all 9 of his targets, LaPorta set a new season high with 9 receptions. It was also his first 100-yard game of the season.

Goff isn’t just throwing to LaPorta when he happens to get open. The veteran quarterback is targeting the rookie tight end on must-have it plays.

LaPorta made 5 of his 9 catches on third down in Week 13. Three of those receptions led to first downs.

Goff described his comfort level with LaPorta as “as good as anyone” he’s played with in his eight-year career.

“For a rookie, it’s pretty tremendous,” Goff told the media. “I’d compare him to directly to what Saint (Amon-Ra St. Brown) was doing as a rookie as far as on the field, off the field, the type of pro he is, knowing his assignments.

“Rarely does he have a rookie mistake. Very rarely. It’s such a reliable guy. A guy that I count on in those clutch times. I know he’s a clutch player.”

LaPorta’s last reception came on third-and-7 with 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Lions were clinging to a 5-point lead and needed a couple first downs to run out the clock.

LaPorta gained 10 yards on the reception to extend the drive. The Lions ran out the clock on that possession.

LaPorta Already Among the Best TEs in the NFL

After leading the Lions in receiving against the Saints, LaPorta gave a lot of credit to the support he’s received from teammates, coaches, family and friends early in his career.

Based on the rest of his reaction to his performance, he may be just getting started.

“It’s great that we’re having success,” LaPorta told reporters. “It makes you want to work harder when you’re having success and adding value to the team.”

Prior to Week 13, LaPorta was already fifth among tight ends in receptions and receiving yards. He will move up those lists with a couple of those tight ends on byes in Week 13.

And he’s just a rookie.

In the first 12 games of his career, LaPorta has 64 receptions, 679 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns.

With the chemistry LaPorta and Goff have developed, LaPorta could be chasing rookie tight end records by the end of the season.

“Wrapping up the game takeaways but here’s a quickie: Jared Goff when not throwing to Sam LaPorta: 7-of-16, 73 yards, one TD,” The Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon posted on X (formerly Twitter).