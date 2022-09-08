Lions Game Predictions: Final Look at How Team Finishes in 2022

The Detroit Lions are getting set to kick off a new season, and as part of that, it’s time for a final look at making some calls about what will happen.

Detroit is still rebuilding and have flipped the roster impressively in both the 2021 and 2022 offseason periods. While they may not have had much tangible success last year in terms of wins and losses, the case can be made that the team is building for the long-haul. With a solid 2022, that might only be seen as more the case.

Here’s a look at a final prediction for the 2022 season for every game and the team’s record when all is said and done.

While many might be frustrated with this kind of year, it will be easy to see how the Lions have improved in the end.

Lions Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Loss (0-1)

Detroit didn’t have the best time of it against Philadelphia last year losing 44-6, and the Eagles are revved-up again ahead of a new season. It’s hard to see the Lions being able to pull this one out even with as much emotional and physical support as they will get. This will be a close loss.

Lions Week 2: vs. Washington Commanders

Win (1-1)

The Lions bounce back from a loss and get healthy fast as they knock off their second-straight NFC East foe they will play in as many weeks. The Commanders feel like an average team, and the Lions should be able to jump them with some positive home momentum left over from the first week of the year.

Lions Week 3: at Minnesota Vikings

Loss (1-2)

Detroit narrowly lost in Minnesota last year before upsetting the Vikings at home, so it’s not as if the team they will play is a juggernaut. This is a very winnable game for Detroit, but they aren’t there yet and will lose yet another close one within the division. The Lions taste a heartbreaker for the first time in 2022.

Lions Week 4: vs. Seattle Seahawks

Win (2-2)

On paper, this is a game the Lions should win given Seattle’s changes and shortcomings for 2022. Detroit should be able to stand up to Seattle here and play much harder. In the past, the Lions may have lost this game. That will change this time around.

Lions Week 5: at New England Patriots

Loss (2-3)

A tough road battle in Foxboro offers the Lions a chance at an early season measuring stick, but the team isn’t ready. Heading into the Week 6 bye, the Lions sustain another loss, and their season is a bit on the brink considering the schedule they will be slated to face in the coming weeks.

Lions Week 7: at Dallas Cowboys

Loss (2-4)

After the bye week, things don’t get any easier for the Lions, as they head to Dallas to take on a solid Cowboys team. Dallas has choked against the Lions head-to-head in the past, but isn’t going to happen in this game. The Cowboys win big and the Lions have lost four straight games, squandering a great start.

Lions Week 8: vs. Miami Dolphins

Loss (2-5)

Once again, a battle with Miami at home represents a game the Lions could win on paper, but the Dolphins have beefed up their offense and win a shootout against the Detroit defense who simply can’t hang on in this game. It’s tough to lose five straight, and the Lions will be feeling desperate by this point of the year.

Lions Week 9: vs Green Bay Packers

Loss (2-6)

There’s no rest for the weary Lions and the losses keep mounting. This time, it’s Green Bay giving it to the team. Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to sit out this game, and that means revenge for the loss the Packers took in 2022 in the season finale. After a good start, the Lions feel like they are back at square one.

Lions Week 10: at Chicago Bears

Win (3-6)

Finally, a win for the Lions to stem what has been an awful slide. Detroit uses their rivals in Chicago as a major slump buster, and it’s possible the Bears could be worse than Detroit in 2022. A loss in this game to a sliding Detroit team at home may only serve to prove that.

Lions Week 11: at New York Giants

Win (4-6)

The Giants are rebuilding and this will be a tough game late in the season. The Lions will scratch and claw and find a way to come through with the win, however. This could be a big one in terms of staying in the playoff hunt.

Lions Week 12: vs Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving Day)

Loss (4-7)

No matter whether the Lions win or lose this game, it’s going to be a fun one on Thanksgiving Day for Detroit. The Bills are a great team, and are where the Lions want to be in a few more years. Buffalo wins, but Lions fans should take heart and take hope with their direction even as they take lumps. Maybe Detroit can become like Buffalo soon.

Lions Week 13: vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Win (5-7)

Another win for the Lions against a team they should beat at home. Last season, Detroit and Jacksonville competed for the top pick. The Lions might not be that bad this year, but a win might only hurt them in the draft standings if the Jaguars are not improved. Stay tuned.

Lions Week 14: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Loss (5-8)

The Lions have struggled with Minnesota in spite of beating them in 2021, and that continues here as the Vikings sweep the season series with a win late in the season. Games like this will be the ones Detroit has to learn to win to become a division contender, but again, the Lions aren’t there yet and are young.

Lions Week 15: at New York Jets

Win (6-8)

An interesting game between a couple of solid young teams, and Detroit makes a few more plays to win again and sweep the New York teams for the first time since 2000 on the road. These rosters could each be seen as having major upside for the future, and it’s a hard-fought battle.

Lions Week 16: at Carolina Panthers

Win (7-8)

Carolina feels like they could be trending toward bottoming out again, and if that’s the case, a hungry, improving Lions roster could quickly take advantage of them late in the season. Detroit gets another win to help in the push to be better for 2023 in downing the Panthers and perhaps ensuring they will have a high pick.

Lions Week 17: vs Chicago Bears

Win (8-8)

The Lions drill the woeful Bears again late in the season and score win eight of the year to get back to .500. This game will cement Chicago as perhaps the worst team in the division while the Lions do not finish in the basement. For progress sake in the future, that will be important to note. It might also keep Detroit afloat in the playoff race.

Lions Week 18: at Green Bay Packers

Loss (8-9)

Playing on the road in Green Bay is tough enough, but when it happens in January, it’s even worse. Lambeau Field is sure to be frozen for this game, and the Lions will have to be tough to win like they did last year. Whether the Packers are resting anyone or not, this will be tough for Detroit. They don’t win the finale this time around, and finish just below .500.

Lions’ 2022 Record Prediction

8-9

Last season, the Lions fell flat early and never made up enough momentum until the end of the year. This year, the Lions may very well start strong, scuffle in the middle and finish uneven. Though folks will be frustrated with another average record, fans can take heart in the fact that Detroit will have improved upon a 3-13-1 season considerably and that is good news for Dan Campbell heading into year three.

