Lions Assistant Named ‘Dark Horse’ Candidate for Raiders Head Coach Opening

Losing to the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 8 was the last straw for Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. The Raiders fired McDaniels the day after the 26-14 Detroit victory.

Ironically, a Lions assistant coach replacing McDaniels in Las Vegas isn’t out of the question.

Fansided NFL writer Ryan Heckman named Lions assistant head coach and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery a dark horse candidate for the Raiders head coach opening.

“For the past couple of years, the Detroit Lions have been one of the more pleasant surprises around the league,” Heckman wrote. “Offensively, they have soared to the top of the ranks in both passing and rushing, currently standing as the league’s no. 2 overall offense.

“One thing they have improved upon in the last two seasons and are doing very well to this day is running the football, no matter who is handling the rock. Last year, it was Jamaal Williams leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns. This year, it’s rookie Jahmyr Gibbs breaking out after veteran David Montgomery got off to a great start before injury.

“Scottie Montgomery has had a hand in the Lions’ success in that area, and the Raiders could choose to pursue a guy like him in effort to get back to what they did well a year ago when Josh Jacobs led the NFL in rushing.”

The Lions are ranked in the top ten in both rushing yards per game and rushing touchdowns this season. Detroit is also 13th in yards per carry.

Scottie Montgomery Called ‘Dark Horse’ Candidate for Raiders Opening

Offensive and defensive coordinators typically have the best chance of becoming head coaches the following year. But Montgomery could be an exception this upcoming offseason.

Montgomery has never been an offensive coordinator in the NFL, but he has 18 years of coaching experience. His resume also includes head coaching and offensive coordinator experience at the college level.

From 2013-15, Montgomery served as Duke’s offensive coordinator. He was also Maryland’s offensive coordinator from 2019-20.

In between, he was East Carolina’s head coach from 2016-18.

Montgomery served as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach from 2010-12. That was his first coaching job in the NFL. He returned to the league as the running backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

Including this season, Montgomery’s rushing attacks have been top 10 in the NFL twice since 2021. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards last season, but the Las Vegas running game has struggled this season.

Heckman called Montgomery a dark horse head coach candidate for the Raiders because of his running game prowess.

“Regardless of who is under center and who is running the ball, the Raiders would serve themselves well by focusing back in on the run game, and Montgomery’s success in this area, along with his current title as an assistant head coach, make him an intriguing candidate to help that happen,” wrote Heckman.

In addition to Montgomery, Heckman named Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips and Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter as other dark horse candidates for the Raiders.

Multiple Lions Assistants Expected to be Head Coach Candidates

Montgomery is hardly the only Lions assistant that could receive interest from other teams after the 2023 season.

Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson interviewed for the head coaching job with the Colts, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers last offseason. But Johnson elected to return to the Lions.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn also received interest. He interviewed with the Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

The Lions are second in offensive yards and eighth in points this season. They are also seventh in yards allowed and second in run defense.

Based on those statistics, it wouldn’t be surprising if Johnson and Glenn receive multiple head coaching interviews again this offseason.

Heckman’s suggestion that the Raiders could be interested in Montgomery is likely to be the first of lots of rumors around the Lions assistants over the next few months.