Lions vs. Seahawks: Other Weapons Must Carry Load for Offense Week 4

The Detroit Lions head into a Week 4 battle against the Seattle Seahawks very dinged-up and hurting, and their depth is going to be tested in a major way moving forward.

This week, the Lions have a chance to wash away the frustration of their previous loss. The battle against Seattle offers them a big opportunity to find a win against a team that is near them in the standings.

So how will the Lions pull this win off? What will be the most important variables for the team? Here’s a look at some of the biggest keys to the game this week, as well as a prediction.

Can the Lions Shut Down Geno Smith?

So far this season, the Lions have been hit or miss with opposing quarterbacks. In Week 1, they were carved up by Jalen Hurts. Week 2 saw them get down on Carson Wentz. Week 3 was a mixed bag.

Detroit struggled pressuring Kirk Cousins, and the quarterback made winning plays late. Smith is another player who can hurt teams with the run as well as the pass, so it will be important for the Detroit secondary to play better in coverage and even more vital for the team to get some big sacks up front. Hopefully, the Lions can find a way to get some big plays on Smith to limit his impact on the game.

How Does Detroit’s Kicking Game Look?

Austin Seibert famously missed a pair of kicks in a loss to Minnesota that could have won Detroit the game. Now he’s hobbled, which could leave little-known Dominik Eberle as this week’s kicker.

No matter who is doing the booting, the Lions need a much better week from the placekicker. The team cannot be one man down when they go to the field goal team or extra point team with a player kicking. This week, the Lions are going to need to get some solid kicking from either an injured Seibert or Eberle. For Eberle, the game represents a chance to do something to make a statement at a position that is very much in-flux on the roster.

Where Do the Lions’ Big Plays on Offense Come From?

Minus Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions will be without a player that changes the complete look of their offense. When St. Brown was hobbled, the team went into a bit of a shell and struggled to make big plays.

This week, whether it’s DJ Chark, T.J. Hockenson, Kalif Raymond or someone else, the Lions are going to have to find a way at generating explosive plays. St. Brown has been as big a reason as any for the team’s offensive outbursts so far,

Will Detroit Run the Ball Effectively?

Without D’Andre Swift, the Lions will be up against it in terms of running the ball. So far, their ground game has been fantastic to start the year, but it’s possible this will hit a bit of a snag this week.

Seattle’s defense has been pushed around in the trenches a bit, so the Lions theoretically should be able to run the ball well this week with Jamaal Williams, Craig Reynolds and company. They will miss Swift’s big play ability, though. It will be important for the team to remain effective.

How Well Does Detroit Fare Without Tracy Walker?

It’s a bad week for the Detroit defense given the fact it will be the first week without safety and veteran leader Tracy Walker. That’s a big loss for the Lions in many ways.

The team’s leadership took the biggest blow, and their playmaking at safety will as well. JuJu Hughes has the chance to step up and make a big statement about what will happen at the position moving forward. Still, nobody is Walker and it will have to be a good collective effort for the Lions to manage without him.

Prediction: Detroit 27, Seattle 20

The Lions have a chance to win a game that could turn around their season dramatically. This is the kind of swing game that could go either way for the team, and with that in mind, it’s a big week considering injury as well. The Lions may have to skimp for points, but they should have just enough to beat a Seattle team that isn’t as good as they once were. A narrow win for Detroit, but they find a way to cover the spread.

