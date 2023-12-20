Dan Campbell Provides 5-Word Reaction to Lions’ Ticket Price Increase

The Detroit Lions have one of their best teams in years this season. As a result, the demand for Lions tickets has soared.

Naturally, that’s led to an increase in season tickets prices to Lions home games for the 2024 season. Maybe even more naturally, Lions fans aren’t too pleased with the ticket price increases.

The disappointment among Lions fans grew to such a level on December 20 that Lions head coach Dan Campbell received a question about the spike in ticket prices.

Campbell, though, didn’t have much to say on the matter.

“It is what it is,” Campbell told reporters.

“I hate to say that, but there’s nothing I can do about anything other than just try to coach and give us a winner.”

Campbell has certainly done that this season. Entering Week 16, the Lions have already won 10 games for just the third time in the past 28 seasons, including first since 2014. There’s also still three games remaining.

With a victory against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, the Lions could win their first division title since 1993.

Lions Fans See Significant Rise in Ticket Prices for 2024

It’s a shame that it will be more difficult for the average Lions fan to attend a game next season. But it appears to be a simple supply and demand issue.

The Lions sold out of season tickets for the first time in Ford Field history this year. According to ESPN, they are one of 11 teams in the NFL averaging more fans per game than their home stadium has seats this season.

The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett reported that the Lions now have a waitlist for season tickets. The wait has grown to more than 9,000.

With that demand, Birkett reported that the Lions have increased their ticket prices an average of 30%. But fans on X (formerly Twitter) have posted about much bigger percentage increases, some as high as 85%.

This is a significant change from past years. Birkett wrote that Lions ticket prices have stayed mostly the same since 2018. In some cases, they even dropped in price.

Dan Campbell Declines Comment on Lions Ticket Price Increases

SI.com’s All Lions’ John Maakaron argued that the Lions’ ticket price increases were justified, but Maakaron added that the timing of the announcement was poor.

Hearing about the spike in Lions season ticket prices couldn’t have been a great holiday gift for Detroit sports fans.

But there’s no debating that the Lions are having a terrific season.

With one more victory, the Lions will secure their first-ever NFC North championship. Detroit has been in the division since the NFL formed it in 2002. The Lions’ last division title came when the team was in the NFC Central.

Since then, Lions fans have endured bad football. Sometimes, it’s been historically bad.

With former linebacker Matt Miller as President and CEO, the Lions didn’t post a winning season from 2001-08. In 2008, Detroit became the first team to go winless in a 16-game season.

After a few bright years with quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Matt Patricia era ushered in a new era of disappointment for the Lions. Patricia went 13-29-1 as Detroit head coach from 2018-20.

If the Lions lock down the NFC North crown, they will host their first playoff game since 1993. The Lions won their last postseason contest in 1991.

While he said he can’t do anything about the team’s ticket prices, Campbell and his players can do a lot to end those droughts.