Lions Bringing Back Veteran TE Who Missed Entire 2023 Season

The Detroit Lions only had two tight ends under contract for the 2024 season prior to March 4. But that has now changed a week prior to free agency. The Lions announced on their official X (formerly Twitter) account that the team re-signed veteran tight end Shane Zylstra.

The 27-year-old was eligible to become a restrictive free agent. The financial terms of the agreement have not yet been disclosed.

Zylstra has been with the Lions since the start of 2021. He missed the 2023 regular season because of a torn ACL he suffered during training camp.

In 17 career games during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Zylstra posted 14 catches for 94 yards. However, 4 of his 11 receptions during 2022 were touchdowns.