Lions Named Possible Landing Spot for Recently Released Former All-Pro LB

The Detroit Lions have already made a midseason free agency addition to their defense with the signing of defensive end Bruce Irvin. But A to Z Sports’ Destin Adams argued that the Lions could make another with inside linebacker Shaquille Leonard available.

The Indianapolis Colts released Leonard, who made first-team All-Pro during the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons, on November 21.

“The first contender that comes to mind is the Lions. Leonard shares a similar mindset and tenacity that Dan Campbell’s football team has made their identity on,” Adams wrote. “Leonard would be a tremendous locker room addition for a fairly young defense with little experience in the LB room.

“The Lions believe for good reason that they are a true Super Bowl contender, and at 8-2, they have backed it up. If they can even get a fraction of the player Leonard used to be, this could be a home run for both sides.”

Before his release, Leonard posted 65 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss in nine games for the Colts this season.

Adams named the Lions one of three landing spots for Leonard. The other two were the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

How Shaquille Leonard Could Fit With the Lions

The Lions arguably have a more experience linebacker room than Adams suggested. Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes lead Detroit’s linebackers in snaps, and both players are in at least their third season.

Anzalone, who is second on the team in defensive snaps, has started 61 NFL games.

However, the Lions are relying on first-round rookie Jack Campbell a lot at inside linebacker. Campbell is third among the team’s linebackers with 352 snaps this season. He’s started six games, including each of the past five.

It’s unlike that the Lions want to remove Campbell from the starting lineup. But if the team desires another veteran presence at linebacker who could play in key situations until Campbell is 100% ready for a full-time role, Leonard is an interesting possibility.

In his prime, Leonard was a defensive monster. He led the NFL with 163 combined tackles and 111 solos as a rookie during 2018. In 2019, Leonard posted 121 combined tackles with 5 sacks and 5 interceptions.

But the 2021 season may have been his best statistical campaign. He registered 122 combined tackles with 4 interceptions and 8 forced fumbles.

Leonard has slowed down significantly, though, since undergoing multiple back surgeries. He first had surgery on his back in June 2022 to correct nerves that were impacting his left calf and ankle.

While he isn’t the same player he once was, Leonard could potentially still contribute to an NFL team in 2023 on a rotational basis.

Leonard Will Have to Clear Waivers Before Becoming a Free Agent

Although the Colts released Leonard on November 21, there’s some complications to adding his services.

As is the case with all released NFL players, Leonard must go through waivers before becoming a free agent. That could be an issue for Leonard landing in Detroit.

ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted that any team who claims Leonard on waivers will owe him $6.11 million for the rest of this season.

According to Spotrac, the Lions have about $3.8 million remaining in salary cap space this season. Obviously, Detroit cannot afford Leonard on his current deal if the team is interested.

If Leonard goes through waivers without being claimed, then the Lions (and any other team) can sign the linebacker to a new contract for less than $6 million.

Adams’ colleague at A to Z Sports, Mike Payton, initially predicted that is unlikely to happen.

“I know Lions fans are going to want Leonard in Detroit, but I don’t see a way he clears waivers,” Payton wrote on X. “Someone is gonna grab him immediately.”

However, Payton changed his prediction after seeing the money due to Leonard from the team who claims him.

The $6.11 million price tag is high for a player on waivers, but given his talent when healthy, it wouldn’t be shocking to see a contender put a claim in for Leonard.

He is the only player in the NFL with more than 15 sacks and 10 interceptions since 2018.