Lions Cut Veteran Linebacker, Reveal Decision for Injured Players

The Detroit Lions were facing a roster deadline on Tuesday, August 23, and the team made the necessary moves to pair down things further.

Detroit revealed that they would be set to release linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton from the roster. Additionally, fullback Jason Cabinda, defensive lineman Romeo Okwara and defensive lineman Josh Paschal went on the reserve/PUP list while wideout Jameson Williams hit the reserve/NFI list.

#Lions announce roster moves: Released LB Shaun Dion Hamilton Placed FB Jason Cabinda, DL Romeo Okwara & DL Josh Paschal on Reserve/PUP Placed WR Jameson Williams on Reserve/NFI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 23, 2022

“Lions announce roster moves: Released LB Shaun Dion Hamilton. Placed FB Jason Cabinda, DL Romeo Okwara & DL Josh Paschal on Reserve/PUP. Placed WR Jameson Williams on Reserve/NFI,” the team tweeted.

The move with Cabinda, Okwara and Paschal confirms the players will be out for the first four games of the 2022 season. Williams will also be on the shelf likely until the midseason point, which is not a surprise given the team likely expected that from him.

Overall, this move gets the Lions down to 80 players. Their final round of roster cuts will take place on Tuesday, August 30 when the Lions must go from 80 players to 53, which will represent the final roster for the team out of camp and the preseason.

Analyzing Lions’ August 23 Roster Moves

As a whole, none of these moves are that unexpected. It’s a surprise to see Hamilton cut given the fact he was a veteran linebacker, but that shows that the team is building some impressive depth at the spot.

This offseason, the Lions have seen Malcolm Rodriguez emerge quickly, and that shows that Rodriguez could be in line for a bigger role much earlier than many might expect. It also points to the development of Derrick Barnes.

Health-wise, the Lions will miss Okwara and Paschal up front early on, but the team has some depth at pass rush to tide them over until that duo is ready to re-join the roster. Rookie Aidan Hutchinson has advanced quickly, and there are veterans like Charles Harris ready to pick up the slack.

The Lions don’t need Williams to play a major role until he is totally ready, either, so it’s good news that he is on the shelf temporarily. As a whole, the injured players should be ready to roll at some point in the first few months of the year.

Hamilton’s Stats & Highlights

Since coming into the league as a third-round pick of the Washington Commanders in 2018, Hamilton has 97 total tackles to his credit in just three seasons of work to go with 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery and 2 passes defended.

In college, Hamilton was even more productive with a total of 134 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles. At just 25 years old, it felt like Hamilton had some upside, but injury slowed his 2021 season in Detroit, and he wasn’t able to keep a hold on a job for 2022.

Often times, Hamilton packed a punch and flew around on the field. He might not have a deep stat sheet while in the league thus far, but he still plays with the energy needed and has plenty of major plays to his credit.

Play

Shaun Dion Hamilton | 2019-2020 Official Highlights| HD| HTTR✅ Like comment subscribe for more vids #Redskins #HTTR I don’t own any clips in this video all for entertainment and fair use only… Follow me on Twitter: mobile.twitter.com/swayrun21 Follow me on Instagram: SwayRun21 2020-01-05T21:15:12Z

Obviously, Hamilton had a lot to prove in order to stick in Detroit given the increased depth for the team. Around the league, there could be some interest in a player of his upside, even if there was no room for him on the Lions at this point in time.

READ NEXT: Veteran Pass Rusher Wowing Lions up Front