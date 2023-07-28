Lions Undrafted Cornerback Turning Heads at Training Camp

The Detroit Lions addressed their secondary issues from last season through free agency and the NFL draft. But the Lions may also receive a nice, unexpected boost in that unit through an unlikely source.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Starling Thomas V has looked good throughout the offseason. That’s continued early in Detroit training camp.

SB Nation’s Jeremy Reisman ranked Thomas as one of the team’s top five standouts from the first week of training camp practices for the Lions.

“Thomas has been repping with the second-team defense consistently, and he’s been putting up some nasty battles with the likes of Maurice Alexander and Denzel Mims,” Reisman wrote. “Even his scuffle with 330-pound Germain Ifedi is likely viewed more favorably than not, showing the tenacity and fight this regime wants.

“Finally, Thomas has been the No. 1 gunner on special teams, a role he’s learning but perfectly fit for. It’s far too early to call him a lock, but he’s in about as good of footing as you could expect from an undrafted rookie.”

Starling Thomas V Looking Impressive for Lions at NFL Training Camp

The Lions added cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency and drafted defensive back Brian Branch in the second round. All three are expected to help Detroit, who finished 30th in passing yards allowed during 2022.

Thomas could assist the Lions secondary too. But for fans who followed Detroit the entire offseason, what Thomas is doing at camp isn’t all that surprising.

On June 22, The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy argued that Thomas was on his way to earning a roster spot with the Lions based on how he was performing at offseason workouts.

The Lions could be considered fortunate for landing Thomas as an undrafted rookie. The Athletic’s Dan Brugler gave him a sixth-round grade during the pre-draft process.

In five seasons at UAB, Thomas recorded 107 total tackles, including 1 for loss. He also had 28 pass defenses, 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble.

Thomas Involved in Unusual Fight at Training Camp

The undrafted rookie cornerback isn’t just making headlines with his play early in camp. On July 25, Pouncy reported Thomas was involved in a practice fight with offensive lineman Germain Ifedi.

“It happened quickly, but it looked like Ifedi was out in space as lead blocker and Thomas was in his way,” wrote Pouncy. “The two engaged after the play, shoving and wrestling to the ground before it was broken up by [coaches Aaron] Glenn and Antwaan Randle El.”

Fights happen in the dog days of summer at NFL training camp. Generally, it’s only an issue if players throw multiple punches.

Reisman argued that in Thomas’ case, him engaging in a fight with a player who weighs almost 150 more pounds than him will reflect positively when it comes time to make final roster cut decisions.

Padded Practices Begin for Thomas at Lions Camp

There’s no denying Thomas practices with tenacity and an edge. But the question is will he able to continue that in pads.

The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers wants to see if that’s possible. Rogers identified Thomas as one of a handful of Lions players with “a lot to gain” during practices in pads.

If Thomas passes that test, then he will likely have to perform well in the team’s three preseason contests too in order to earn a roster spot.

In June, Pouncy predicted seven cornerbacks to make the roster for the Lions. It’s a deep uniton paper for Detroit. Thomas doesn’t have much wiggle room if he’s going to make the team to begin the season.