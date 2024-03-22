Lions Urged to Consider Acquiring All-Pro WR in Blockbuster Trade

With their early offseason moves, the Detroit Lions have put themselves in position to make a run at the Super Bowl during the 2024 season. But that doesn’t mean they couldn’t still add another star player. Pro Football Network’s Nick Faria proposed that star could be Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Faria named the Lions one of five potential landing spots for Diggs.

“A contending team that needs a wideout to pair with a stable quarterback and budding outside receiver? You can certainly count the Detroit Lions as an organization that may be interested in bringing in a talent like Diggs,” wrote Faria.

“Jared Goff is coming off an excellent season and led Detroit to the conference championship for the first time in decades. The Lions should do everything possible to maximize their championship window — even if it means moving some cap space and draft room around.”

Diggs posted 107 receptions for 1,183 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns during the 2023 season. It was his fourth consecutive season with more than 100 catches and 1,100 yards.

That kind of production added to the Lions offense, which finished second in the NFL in passing yards during 2023, is a scary proposition for the rest of the league.

Could the Buffalo Bills Trade Stefon Diggs?

Diggs has seemingly expressed discontent in Buffalo over recent years when the team has fallen short of expectations.

Most recently, Diggs sparked controversy with a cryptic tweet that some wondered could be foreshadowing a departure from Buffalo.

“Ready for watever,” wrote Diggs on X (formerly Twitter).

However, ESPN’s Dan Graziano does not see the tweet as an indication that Diggs’ tenure in Buffalo is coming to an end.

“Calling around about this to people close to the situation, most of what I got back was, ‘This is Stefon Diggs, he does this a lot and ultimately they’ve been able to patch it up every time with Buffalo,’” Graziano said, via Bleacher Report. “As of now my expectation is that he’s on this year’s Bills.”

According to Spotrac, Diggs is under contract through the 2027 season and will have about a $27.85 million cap hit in 2024. The Bills would take a significant dead cap hit if they traded Diggs this offseason.

How Diggs Would Fit With the Lions

At this point, it’s unlikely Diggs is moved in a trade. But if he did become available before the draft, the Lions are an intriguing potential destination.

Detroit has a lethal passing game even without Diggs, but veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds is an unrestricted free agent. He was second among the team’s wideouts with 40 catches, 608 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns last season.

Trading for Diggs would more than replace for Reynolds. It could possible give the Lions the best 1-2 wide receiver combination in the NFL.

Last season, Lions top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown posted career-highs of 119 receptions, 1,515 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. On his way to those totals, he essentially split his snaps between the slot and the outside receiver position.

As primarily an outside receiving threat, Diggs could be an excellent complement to St. Brown.

Not to mention, they are both candidates for 100 catches and more than 1,000 receiving yards.

The Lions have bigger expectations for soon-to-be 23-year-old Jameson Williams in 2024. But if they added Diggs, Williams could remain in his comfortable WR3 role. Williams began excelling at that spot late last season.

In addition to the Lions, Faria also named the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals potential landing spots for Diggs.