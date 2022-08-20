Lions Stock Watch: Another Wideout Makes Strong Roster Push

The Detroit Lions are 1-1 for the preseason after taking down the Indianapolis Colts, and just like during the first week, the stock of several players has seen some big changes.

With new players rising up the pecking order, there are sure to be several changes on the field, and some new players could have locked up a chance at making the roster.

How do things look right now? Here’s how the stock stacks up after another preseason contest.

Stock up: Justin Jackson, Running Back

The Lions have a crowded running back room and Justin Jackson was an addition during training camp. With that in mind, it’s hard to imagine if he can crack the team’s roster.

With that said, Jackson ran well against Indianapolis, and was arguably the best running back the team had. He put up 54 yards on 7 carries and looked gritty and deft on the field. The Lions will have a tough call to make at running back, but Jackson’s NFL experience could end up being a plus for him. He’s firmly in the mix now.

Stock Down: Kalil Pimpleton, Wide Receiver

It wasn’t a disaster performance for Kalil Pimpleton, but a bit more needed to happen for the wideout. With others performing around him, Pimpleton needed a much bigger day to feel better about where he is at.

The wideout put up 23 yards on 3 receptions, but missed a chance to make a tough catch in the end zone for an early touchdown. Plays like that could be what makes the difference in the end for roster inclusion, so more should have been expected. With wideouts like Tom Kennedy and Maurice Alexander making a push, Pimpleton could be on the outside now.

Stock up: Trinity Benson, Wide Receiver

As inconsistent a Pimpleton looked, Trinity Benson was just as solid for the Lions, making some tough catches and looking like a potential part of the mix for the team.

Benson had the biggest day statistically of any wideout with 44 yards on the field, and looked like he could be making a late push for the roster. After a good preseason and offseason, Benson could be a part of the mix now.

Stock Down: Will Harris, Cornerback

The Lions have a battle between Will Harris and Jeff Okudah at cornerback, and while Okudah made some nice tackles on the day, Harris needed a better effort. He struggled with positioning and was burned a few times.

Between Harris and Kerby Joseph, it wasn’t a great day for many Lions defensive backs. Joseph is a youngster who is learning, while Harris needs to string together some better performances. This wasn’t what the Lions wanted to see out of Harris.

Stock up: Tim Boyle, Quarterback

In the ever-changing battle between David Blough and Tim Boyle for the Lions backup quarterback job, Boyle seems to have himself in good position after Week 2. He led Detroit’s comeback and had a very efficient afternoon.

Back to back trips to the end zone for TK!#DETvsIND | 📺 Lions TV Network pic.twitter.com/5AeGzgeFnZ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 20, 2022

Boyle would finish 12-15 with 99 yards and 1 touchdown on the field. Blough made the mistake he couldn’t with an interception, and Boyle pounced with a solid effort in order to re-introduce himself as the potential leader in the quarterback battle.

Stock Down: Cedric Boswell, Cornerback

Most people probably don’t know that Cedric Boswell is on the Detroit roster, but the rookie undrafted free agent got roasted for a touchdown and didn’t look particularly big on the play. He also didn’t register a tackle.

This time of year, players are looking to stay, and Boswell may not make it another week. It feels easy to say that there are multiple players ahead of him on the team’s depth chart.

