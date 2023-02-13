Chiefs Defensive Improvement Shows Blueprint for Lions’ Future Success

The Detroit Lions enjoyed a solid finish to the 2022-23 season, but as positive as was, it was nothing like the end the Kansas City Chiefs had.

Once again the best team in the league, the Chiefs claimed their second Super Bowl in three years, and have perhaps started to take the look of the NFL’s latest dynasty in the process.

Given this situation, there’s plenty that the Lions can learn from Kansas City’s ascent as they look to take the steps toward a perennial contender themselves. The Chiefs were in Detroit’s shoes as many as five seasons ago, but have quickly turned things around.

So what lessons can be taken away from the Chiefs for Detroit’s benefit? Here’s a look at the top ones from this year.

Even Marginal Defensive Improvements Help

After a frustrating loss in the 2019 AFC Championship, Kansas City doubled down on improving their defense, and it turned out to be a very good decision.

During the 2018 season, the Chiefs managed to have the 31st ranked defense in the league. They gave up 4,374 yards and allowed 405.5 yards per-game on average. The next season, they hired Steve Spagnuolo, who presided over a full 14 place jump in the defensive standings. Kansas City allowed 349 yards per-game and 3,543 yards en-route to their first Super Bowl in 2020. They also finished 17th in total defense.

This past season, the Chiefs placed 11th in total defense during the regular season, and again, they won the Super Bowl. Improved defense seems to coincide with better results.

Those early numbers from the Chiefs aren’t unlike the ugly Lions numbers this season, as they finished 32nd and gave up 4,179 yards including 392 per-game.

Kansas City’s defense hasn’t become statistically dominating, but they are a quality group. They make the key plays when they need to in terms of sudden-change interceptions and fumble recoveries. They give up yards, but manage to get key stops at key moments of the game and have improved in the rankings as a result.

Linebacker Nick Bolton proved how opportunistic the Chiefs can be when he had a scoop-and-score fumble recovery to tie the game 14-14 in the first-half.

The stats and development only serve to prove that the Lions could improve their defense a tiny bit and still make large gains on the field. The Kansas City offense was a constant, but as their defense improved, the team has taken a step to being a more consistent winner and championship threat.

This kind of trajectory is what the Lions and Aaron Glenn will be hoping for come the 2023-24 season, as they look to make similar improvements on the field.

Rookies Can Be Heavily Relied Upon

The Lions had the youngest roster in the NFL this season, so they likely already understood this mantra. Still, what the Chiefs have managed to do in the draft has been just as impressive as Detroit.

As Kansas City’s roster has aged a bit and found more success, the Chiefs have not stopped relying on rookies and young players whatsoever. Isaiah Pacheco played a key role for the team. Additionally, cornerback Jaylen Watson had 49 tackles and one interception touchdown and George Karlaftis contributed six sacks as a rookie.

7th round rookie scoring a TD in the Super Bowl. Pretty cool, @isiah_pachecoRB. 📺: #SBLVII on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/xQUel4FaYY — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023

If Detroit continues to progress in the future, there will be a temptation for the team to perhaps shift away from young players and instead get older, or find veterans to play bigger roles. That is true even as successful as their rookies have already been. Kansas City proved why this might not be the ideal outcome whatsoever.

Drafting young players that fit schemes and systems can always be a winning approach, and it’s proven itself in Kansas City, where rookies have flawlessly stepped in and managed to rise to the occasion. There’s no reason it can’t happen for the Lions, as well.

Don’t Fear Drafting a Quarterback

While Detroit might not need a new quarterback now, it’s hard to see the situation in Kansas City and not think back to where the Chiefs were a short time ago with Alex Smith.

Smith was a solid starter for the team, and even helped Kansas City win a playoff game in 2015. He put up a 50-26 record in five seasons leading the Chiefs. Yet, the team knew they needed an upgrade at the position and swung for Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL draft.

Fast-forward to now, and after sitting for much of his first season in the league, Mahomes has cemented himself as a great at the position. It’s due to a lot of factors, not the least of which was the fast that Kansas City took the gamble on him in the draft when they could have looked elsewhere with a steady Smith at quarterback.

This year, if the Lions feel as if a can’t-miss quarterback is somewhere on the board, they need to at least consider making the move in spite of their glaring needs elsewhere. Jared Goff is the starter and the team can win with him, but the Lions could stand for letting someone develop if they believe a Mahomes-like game-changer exists for the future.

A World-Class Tight End Is a Bonus

This past season, the Lions made a bold move, dealing away tight end T.J. Hockenson for a draft haul from Minnesota. Hockenson is elite, but his loss was not immediately felt by Detroit, who thrived without him at the position down the stretch in 2022.

Still, as Travis Kelce has proven, there is no substitute for an elite tight end. Perhaps the Lions didn’t think Hockenson was that guy for them, or didn’t like his whole game. If that’s the case, they could still elect to find a youngster in the draft that they feel better suits them.

There could be a temptation to stay the course for the Lions seeing what happened last year, but the fact is, Kelce was a third-round pick. Detroit could find themselves a dominant player at the position down the board much like that and develop him come the 2023 NFL draft. Kelce changes the game in plenty of ways, as evidence from his outburst in the Super Bowl

Mahomes to Kelce but make it Super. 📺: #SBLVII on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/2O8sClXZIM — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023

The Lions will have to decide if they need an upgrade at the position. That choice shouldn’t be that cut-and-dry, because Kelce has become a huge piece of the offense. If the Lions see a similar chance to nab a player they consider similar, they shouldn’t sweat it.

Personality Matters at Head Coach

The Chiefs have one of the most popular head coaches in the league in Andy Reid. His funny personality fits the team, and the group seems to love to play for their boss. He’s also a serious football mind.

Detroit has developed a coach that might become the next big thing in Dan Campbell. Kansas City’s relationship with Reid proves that personality matters at head coach. Always, the coach seems to strive to keep it light within his own locker room. That happened this season when the team presented Reid with a Christmas gift of a hamburger.

Andy Reid got the best gift he could possibly wish for 🍔pic.twitter.com/slB2K43aEv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 24, 2022

The Lions hope that Campbell can end up as successful as Reid, and his personality could end up being a big reason why that is the case in the end. Campbell, like Reid, loves to have fun, but also knows when it’s time to be serious.

It’s good news the Lions could have a boss like that leading the way, and perhaps one of the new wave personalities of the league.