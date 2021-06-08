T.J. Hockenson: Jared Goff ‘Ready to Go’ for 2021

Jared Goff comes to the Detroit Lions as maligned as any quarterback in the NFL in recent memory, but that is simply media speak and might not be the complete reality of the situation.

Fact is, Goff comes to Detroit very motivated, and is laser-focused on having a great rebound season and getting his career back on the right track. So far, this offseason, he’s been getting set on doing just that. It’s catching the attention of teammates and coaches alike.

ALL the latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Tight end T.J. Hockenson is yet another player who has awoken to the brilliance of Goff, and it’s something he shared with the folks on Good Morning Football when he was being interviewed. As Hockenson said, Goff is opening his eyes after taking over as Detroit’s quarterback.

"That guy has a different mentality… I'm excited to have him as my QB. I know that guy is ready to go." — @TheeHOCK8 on @Lions QB @JaredGoff16. pic.twitter.com/OZBvX7tGTG — GMFB (@gmfb) June 8, 2021

He said:

“Jared’s my dog. He’s a great dude. I threw with him a couple times this offseason out in Los Angeles. That guy just has a different mentality. I’ve been excited to have him, see the throws he’s made, see what kind of person he is, how he sees the game. There’s nothing like it. I really am excited to have him as my quarterback. The reads that he’s made have been special and I know that guy’s ready to go, he really is.”

The cascade of praise for Goff and his mental state as well as performance heading into 2021 is beginning to grow louder. Many folks on the outside might not be listening, but if the Lions sneak up on some teams this year, it will be because of the performance of Goff. Right now, he’s working hard to lay the proper groundwork for a big season.

Goff Also Praised as ‘Hungry’ by Hockenson

The Lions might be easing Goff into the mix, but the quarterback could be more than ready for 2021 to get underway already. Tight end T.J. Hockenson has seen Goff up close and personal this offseason given the duo has been putting in lots of work together previously, and as he said, he believes Goff to be very hungry coming to his new city and team.

TE T.J. Hockenson praising Jared Goff right now: “He’s hungry… we’re all excited to have him here.” — Tori Petry (@sportstori) May 27, 2021

That hunger could drive Goff to have his best season in a while, and while many have been keen to slam Detroit’s move to add the quarterback, it’s clear he has been taking notes and identifying the haters to use as his own personal motivational tool.

A hungry Goff throwing with a live arm would go a long way toward perhaps helping the Lions re-establish themselves this coming season at a key spot on the roster

Goff Seeing Positive Press

It’s been a great offseason to this point for Goff, who has been drawing praise from not only teammates, but coaches as well. Dan Campbell has been impressed with his arm as well as his leadership, and that is something that figures to be huge for the kind of season that Goff needs to have in Detroit in order to help the Lions rebound as well as get his own career back on track.

Goff is getting the buy-in from everyone he comes in contact with in Detroit, which is important toward setting the tone for a good season. Hockenson is just another believer at this point.

READ NEXT: Lions Sign Productive College Running Back to Roster