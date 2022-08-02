Jared Goff’s Teammate Provides Telling Update on Lions QB: ‘You See It’

The Detroit Lions stuck with Jared Goff despite everyone pleading with them to do differently, and the team could now be set to reap some big rewards for that decision.

Goff has come into camp a mentally strong and motivated player, and already, his teammates are starting to notice how locked-in he is. According to them, that could make him very dangerous in 2022.

Speaking with the media after practice on Monday, August 1, offensive tackle Taylor Decker talked about what Goff did this offseason. As he said, there is an overall understanding of the offense that is hard to miss that was born because Goff studied intently this offseason and was committed at learning the offense.

“Out here the first week, four or five days of practice you see it. He comes up to the line, if we have an alert play, and he just alerts it right away. He already sees it. That allows us to play fast, that allows us to get up on the line of scrimmage,” Decker told the media in the clip. “He’s helping the entire offense by taking ownership of it. He’s out there throwing dimes, we know he throws dimes. We get excited, we give him time, we know big plays will be made.”

As Decker said, the ownership has been impressive from Goff in a new season.

“I think he’s taken a lot of ownership to be able to come up there and run the show, (to say) ‘(I) got it, don’t even need anybody to make any calls, I’m going to run the show.’ It started in OTA’s. We saw it in OTA’s, now we see it full speed out here. Hell yeah. We need that,” Decker said.

Goff has been operating behind the scenes in a big way in order to make the offense go, and that is great news for the Lions. The team feels more organized and Goff is a big reason why that is the case.

To hear his teammates explain what he is doing is something special before a vital season on the field.

Goff Sounding More Comfortable With Lions Already

It is not just experience within the offense making Goff feel better, but outside the building as well.

Chatting to the media after practice on Wednesday, July 27, Goff was asked about his personal adjustment before 2022. As he said, he believes that could be a tipping point as it relates to setting everything else up for success given the comfort it provides.

“That’s the biggest difference, yeah. I think learning the offense is quite similar. There’s things about it that you like, but being in my house for the second year, little things like that you don’t think about. Coming out here, having a place to go and and knowing my way around the facility, knowing everyone’s name, that’s the stuff that makes you feel a little bit more comfortable on a daily basis,” Goff told the media.

Daily creature comforts could help make Goff feel better, and if he feels better, it could lead to improved play. That’s the hope for the Lions, who might be depending on Goff alone to have a shot at a run in 2022.

So far, it sounds as if Goff is doing well in the mentality department. That might end up being the biggest offseason win of all for the Lions.

Engaged Goff Key for Lions’ Success

With all this in mind, it’s more clear than ever that Goff could be set up to do some major damage on the field this season.

Not only is the quarterback comfortable in his personal life and used to what was a new situation in Detroit, he is taking complete control of the offense. That could set Goff up to be a sneaky weapon this season for the Lions.

Many have written Goff off, but statistically and otherwise, it’s clear he still is capable of putting up some good seasons at quarterback. Now that he is dialed into the offense and comfortable, the Lions hope that leads to a huge season. If it does, the team could exceed expectations.

Decker likely would be counted as one that cannot wait to see what Goff will be able to do.

