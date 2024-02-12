Taylor Decker Puts Lions on Notice Ahead of Potential Contract Negotiations

Quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are pretty clearly the top priorities the Detroit Lions have for contract extensions this offseason. Right tackle Penei Sewell, who will be entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, might be next on the list. But fellow offensive tackle Taylor Decker reminded the Lions in so many words on February 12 not to forget about him.

“I definitely want to end my career here,” Decker told MLive’s Kyle Meinke. “I would say ultimately, for me, this is where I want to be.”

Decker has been one of the team’s pillars in three seasons under Dan Campbell. But, the offensive tackle will turn 31 in August and may not be a priority to extend this offseason.

LT Taylor Decker Expresses Desire to Stay With the Detroit Lions

Detroit selected Decker at No. 16 overall in the 2016 NFL draft. As that pick, he is now the longest-tenured Lions player on the roster.

The Lions went to the playoffs during his rookie season. But they didn’t go back again until this past year.

But Decker clearly values that journey from wild card team to near the bottom of the league to an NFC championship game berth last season.

“I was able to be a part of climbing out of the trenches of it, and it’s been fun the past year-and-a-half to see the flip side of it,” Decker told Meinke.

The Lions have built a winner behind an influx of youth in the NFL draft. But every youth movement has key veterans, and Decker has obviously been that for Detroit.

Decker has started 112 games in eight seasons. In 2023, he was one of the team’s top performers on perhaps the best offensive line in the NFL.

The Pro Football Focus player grades ranked Decker’s linemate, Sewell, the top offensive tackle in the NFL. Sewell also made first-team All-Pro.

But PFF rated Decker a top 10 offensive tackle in 2023 as well. Among tackles who played at least 50% of his team’s snaps, PFF ranked Decker eighth.

How Much Could a Decker Contract Extension Cost?

According to Spotrac, there’s a realistic middle ground the Lions and Decker could find if negotiations commenced this offseason.

Based on similar offensive tackles to Decker and the contracts they have recently received, Spotrac projected Decker to be worth about $42.3 million on a 3-year extension. That would give the veteran an average annual salary of $14.1 million.

Such a contract extension would provide Decker security in Detroit for at least three more seasons. It could also help the team.

Decker’s current contract pays him $15 million on an average annual basis. He’s also set to count as a $19.1 million cap hit for 2024.

A new deal, though, could potentially lower his 2024 cap hit. It might not be by much, but every little bit could help with the Lions potentially offering more expensive contract extensions to other players.

Such a contract would likely be a win for both Decker and the Lions. And given how much he wants to stay in Detroit, perhaps Decker would be willing to take a little less than Spotrac’s market value.

“Of course you want money, but for me, I like being here. I love being here,” Decker told Meinke.” Ultimately, do I want to be here forever? One-hundred percent. So, we’ll see.”