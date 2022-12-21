Lions Lineman Sends Heartfelt Message to Fans After Dominating Stretch

The Detroit Lions are enjoying one of the best turnaround stories in league history, and a big reason for it is the gritty play of their veterans who have been with the team.

One such person is offensive tackle Taylor Decker. Decker has been with the team since he was picked in 2016, and has stuck with the franchise through thick and thin. He’s been able to share his ups and downs candidly with fans, and that makes him one of the more beloved players on the team.

After Detroit’s 20-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, Decker hopped on Twitter and gave a great assessment of where things are at and give some of the love back. As he said, he feels the love he is receiving and the team’s fans deserve a winner.

“Coming off this tough gritty road win I want to say the outpouring of love over the last week or so, after being transparent about past frustrations, has been overwhelming. I say that in the best sense of the word,” Decker wrote on Twitter. “I probably received over 100 direct messages alone from Lions fans. It confirmed what I already knew, but haven’t explicitly said…that our are f***** awesome. I won’t let a few bad apples distract me from that. You guys deserve a team to be proud of. All positivity and excitement. If I didn’t respond to you, I promise I read every single message sent. I love you guys.”

It’s a sentiment that the fans share with Decker, who has been impressive in his durability and availability this year for Detroit. This season, Decker has started 14 games for the Lions thus far and has been there for the team all year.

It’s clear that Decker lives and breathes the Lions, and has been a fantastic ambassador for the team. He is deserving as anyone of the success Detroit is enjoying and has enjoyed recently.

Decker Called a Loyal Detroit Athlete

Decker brings a lot to the mix for Detroit including major loyalty. Writer Mark Keast and BetMichigan.com. Interestingly enough, the Lions do have one of the top answers on the list in offensive tackle Taylor Decker.

In order to make that determination, the site revealed their point system and methodology in a piece.

“We did a search for who was for the most loyal athlete that currently plays in Detroit using a point system that awards two points for each season played with the team, two points for each contract signed, two points for each contract signed for three or more years and four points for any pay structure changes to allow cap space for the team,” the piece said.

With that in mind, the site ranked Detroit Tigers’ slugger Miguel Cabrera as the most loyal Detroit athlete. Given his 15 years with the team and two contracts, Cabrera took home a point total of 38.

Perhaps surprisingly, Decker placed in the second spot by virtue of his 30 points, and was rewarded for having a pair of longer contracts in the city so far.

“An anchor at the position with seven seasons with the team, two contracts, two of those over three years, and one pay structure change, for 30 points,” Keast wrote of Decker.

Fans have good reason to love and embrace Decker, as both these words as well as his longtime loyalty show.

Decker Becoming Vocal Leader for Lions

Not only is Decker is a great player and loyal to Detroit and the Lions, but he has become a vocal leader for the team as well, which has been very impressive to note.

Recently, on the heels of Detroit’s close defeat on Thanksgiving Day, Decker took to the media following the game to make a pretty bold statement. As he said, the team’s “SOL” mantra is dead.

Taylor Decker says Detroit is NOT 'same old @Lions' anymore pic.twitter.com/TLqMpbFqYP — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 25, 2022

“This isn’t the f***** same old Lions anymore. We’re going to go out there and get our respect and we’re going to earn that respect,” Decker told the media as tweeted by CBS Sports.

It’s clear that Decker has a major passion to see a winning team in Detroit, and is working hard to get the Lions there. He has stuck around the city and wants to see things through, which is fantastic.

Decker is embracing the fanbase as much as they are embracing him at this very moment in time.