Lions’ Teddy Bridgewater Makes Final Call on 2024 Season

Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has never been part of a team that won an NFL playoff game. The 2023 Detroit Lions will apparently be his final opportunity to experience that.

The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett reported on December 16 that Bridgewater told him he plans to retire at the end of the season.

“I’m just really appreciative that I’m in Year 10. I tell everyone this is my last year, so I’m in my final year and I’m just enjoying it all, man,” Bridgewater told Birkett.

Bridgewater said he plans to coach high school football next season.

He has spent the past 10 years in the NFL playing for six different teams. Bridgewater owns a career record of 33-32 as an NFL starter.