Lions Turn Heads With Hiring of New Versatile Assistant

The Detroit Lions haven’t lost a coach yet from their 2023 staff. But The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the Lions are adding a coach in Terrell Williams.

Russini tweeted late on January 31 that the Lions are hiring Williams as their run game coordinator and defensive line coach.

“Here at the Senior Bowl, Head Coach of the American Squad, Terrell Williams, will leave the Titans to accept the Run Game Coordinator and DL Coach position with the Detroit Lions,” Russini wrote. “Dan Campbell gets his guy out of Nashville.”

The reported hire received quite the reaction from Lions fans on social media.

“The Lions are absolutely crushing the offseason already,” wrote Intrinsic on X (formerly Twitter).

Williams has 26 years of coaching experience, including more than a decade in the NFL. He served as the Tennessee Titans assistant head coach and defensive line coach during the 2023 season.

Lions Hire Terrell Williams as New Assistant

Intrinsic was hardly the only X account to respond very positively to the report that the Lions are hiring Williams.

Reju Kurian took the addition of Williams as a win for 24-year-old Brodric Martin.

“Looking forward to see Brodric Martin’s development next season…,” Kurian tweeted.

Fan of the NFC North Champion Team was impressed that Williams will coach the offense and defense in Detroit.

SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s Erik Schlitt explained that Williams’ duties will include scouting opponents “to see how to stop their rushing attack” and scouting opposing defenses “to see hot to beat their run defense.”

“I didn’t know it worked that way! Neat!”

JP argued that bringing in Williams was also a sign that defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn wouldn’t leave for the last remaining head coach opening with the Washington Commanders.

“This solidifies that AG is staying,” JP wrote. “Doesn’t seem like the kind of move they’d make if switching coordinators was likely.”

Williams spent the previous six seasons with the Titans. He coached Tennessee’s defensive line from 2018-23. For the 2023 season, the Titans added assistant head coach to his title.

But Tennessee is going through a coaching change for 2024 after replacing Mike Vrabel with Brian Callahan.

Prior to his tenure with the Titans, Williams coached the Miami Dolphins defensive line from 2015-17. He held that role in Miami when current Lions head coach Dan Campbell was tight ends coach and then interim head coach for the Dolphins in 2015.

Williams also served as the then Oakland Raiders defensive line coach from 2012-14.

Another Change Coming to Lions Coaching Staff?

The first obvious question to be answered after the addition of Williams is what will happen to Lions incumbent defensive line coach John Scott Jr.

“It remains unclear whether John Scott, who was hired as defensive line coach last season, is shifting to a new role with the team or on the move,” wrote MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke.”

While it would be odd for the Lions to add a defensive assistant without knowing for sure if Glenn is returning, the Detroit defensive coordinator is still in the running for the Washington head coach opening. Pro Football Network’s Dallas Robinson argued on January 31 that Glenn is one of the top three candidates remaining for the role.

Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El is also under consideration for another opportunity. Randle El interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator role on January 29.

In all likelihood, hiring Williams is just the first of a few changes coming to Detroit’s coaching staff.