Internet Crafts Mock-up of Awesome Lions Throwback Jersey [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions have had some different uniform looks through the years, but their most popular design might very well be an old classic.

Into the 1990s, the Lions classic blue and gray design was a favorite of fans, and while the team’s colors have remained largely unchanged through the years, the look of the uniform has changed significantly. With the Lions perhaps able to change uniforms again soon, that got folks wondering what a throwback might look like.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

On Twitter, a photo mock-up of Jared Goff has been making the rounds, and within it, Goff is wearing the familar blue uniform with silver stripes on the arm. Such a look is a nod back to the 1990s through 2001 era, when the team commonly wore the colors.

Here’s a look at the jersey:

Obviously, going back to this look would have plenty of folks who are of a certain age feeling very nostalgic and excited. Teams go back and forth on jerseys all the time, so to see the Lions add this look as a throw-back would be very striking, indeed. Some of the best memories of the franchise came in these colors, from Barry Sanders running wild to the team’s only playoff win, division title and numerous other playoff appearances in the era.

It will be a while before anything leaks about what the Lions decide to do if anything to change their uniforms for the future, but to see this look again would be special indeed.

Lions’ Mike Ford Rooting for Black Alternates

Whether it’s this look or other looks, folks are always pondering what kind of tweaks and changes can be made to the on-field apparel, and Lions players are no different. After the NFL revealed some changes to the uniform rules for the future, Detroit cornerback Mike Ford recently took to Twitter to make his own request of the team.

As Ford said, he wonders if the Lions can get a black alternate in their future.

Black alternatives..? — Michael Ford (@MikeFordJr_) June 24, 2021

It’s a good question to ponder indeed considering the Lions nearly had a black alternate for a color rush design before going to their entirely gray uniforms a few years back. While that design also looks cool, finding a way to work the black back in might be a big win for the franchise moving forward, either in a jersey design or in a helmet design.

Obviously, a helmet or jersey like this would be very popular with the players.

Lions Jersey History

Detroit’s classic look is a throwback nod to their first looks from the 1930s. The Lions wore the throwbacks a ton on Thanksgiving and brought the look back within their last re-design after it had departed for some time. Since, they’ve worn it on Thanksgiving and also during “big” home games. As part of the re-design, Detroit also revealed their all gray Color Rush uniform, their traditional blue and silver and a look with white jerseys and silver pants.

The team’s uniform also features the WCF patch on the shoulder, a nod to former long time owner William Clay Ford, who passed away in 2014. Since being unveiled, many have said they consider the new Detroit threads to be amongst the best in the NFL, and the team has gotten credit for their shakeup in font and design.

Detroit has had a few different looks in the past, most notable of which is a black jersey that debuted during Matt Millen’s time with the franchise. Many fans didn’t like the look but the vocal defenders of the look still maintain that Detroit should bring black back into their color scheme. Players might agree.

One look the Lions have never had? Red, which was actually a color the team featured from their days as the Portsmouth Spartans. With the Lions long known as a Honolulu Blue and silver team, a red look could be downright confusing, so don’t expect that one to enter the lexicon soon.

Will the popular look from the 1990s make a return? It should be on the table given how good the recent internet mock up looks.

READ NEXT: Former Lions Free Agents Who Could Return