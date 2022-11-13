Lions Tight Ends Continue Their Roll Minus T.J. Hockenson With Touchdown

It’s been a few weeks since the Detroit Lions traded away T.J. Hockenson, but in the meantime, it doesn’t seem as if the news has been that bad for the team at the position overall.

Against the Chicago Bears, Wright was the beneficiary of more attention in the red zone. The second-year tight end shook free near the goal line on a fourth down play and hauled in a touchdown pass to give the Lions an early lead. Here’s a look:

The score was the third by Detroit’s tight end room since Hockenon was traded, and seems to be proving that the Lions aren’t exactly hurting without their pass catcher at the position now moving forward.

Wright is a goal line weapon and a solid blocker, so expect to continue to see him featured for the Lions moving forward. After a two touchdown week for the tight end room, the momentum kept going into Week 10.

Wright Producing for Lions Tight End Room

Perhaps part of the reason the Lions traded away Hockenson was the team knew they had a player in Wright who could give them comparable production at the position.

With the touchdown catch, Wright became the team’s second-best undrafted pass catcher at the position given his three scores dating back to last season.

.@Lions TE Brock Wright produces his first TD of the season. This marks his 3rd-career TD, the 2nd-most an undrafted TE has had for Detroit through 2-career seasons. QB @JaredGoff16's last 3 TD passes have all come to different tight ends in goal-to-go situations.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/ouGgKjP9G9 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 13, 2022

“Lions TE Brock Wright produces his first TD of the season. This marks his 3rd-career TD, the 2nd-most an undrafted TE has had for Detroit through 2-career seasons. Jared Goff’s last 3 TD passes have all come to different tight ends in goal-to-go situations,” the site tweeted.

Wright has shown something impressive since coming to the Lions, and the fact he’s been able to show up has been impressive for the team. It’s possible the Lions might have something in Wright for the future at the position.

Wright’s Career Stats & Highlights

To say that the touchdowns to Wright last season were surprising would be an understatement given where he was on the roster for most of the season.

The rookie tight end was not on most scouting reports considering he was more of a blocker in college at Notre Dame with 78 yards and only one touchdown to his credit statistically in college. He showed some impressive hands with the nice grab on the toss from Jared Goff against Minnesota in 2021, and would finish with 117 yards and two touchdowns last year.

Here’s a look at the score:

Things we love to see: Brock Wright's first career touchdown!#MINvsDET | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/YviR34tRrz — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2021

In the future, Wright could be a part of more big plays, especially if his coaches have anything to say about his involvement around the goal line. Already, he’s generating some elite buzz for continuing to remain a big part of the mix, especially after the team made a big shakeup at the position.

With the passes to Wright, the Lions may not be missing Hockenson at all. With Shane Zylstra, James Mitchell and Wright all catching touchdowns in the last two weeks, the Lions continue to produce even without their best player at the position gone.