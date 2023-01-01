Lions’ Tight Ends Achieve Franchise Record After Team’s Major Trade

The Detroit Lions made a big move to trade away their star tight end T.J. Hockenson earlier this season, but the move hasn’t been a bad one for the team at all.

Ever since the deal has been made, the Lions have done a nice job to work their other weapons into the mix. The beat has gone on in a powerful way for Detroit’s offense since the deal, and they made some history with a big performance in the first half.

Against the Chicago Bears, the Lions needed a big game to keep their offense hot, and Jared Goff and Brock Wright got their combination hot in order to do so. Wright himself caught a pair of scores, both of which brought Detroit’s seasonal total at tight end to 12.

As the team’s public relation account pointed out, the Lions managed to set the record with both of the passes.

“With Brock Wright’s 2nd TD of the game, his first multi-TD game, Lions tight ends have now produced 12 TDs this season. This establishes a new team record for the most TDs in a season by tight ends,” the site tweeted.

It’s fair to remind folks that Hockenson did contribute __ of those touchdowns earlier this season, so it’s not exactly if he wasn’t a part of the equation. Notable, however, is the fact that the Lions have been able to do this with the cast they have at the position.

Between Shane Zylstra, James Mitchell and Wright, this group has picked up the slack well in order to produce for the team. It can be a bit surprising that they were able to set this record after dealing away Hockenson for draft picks, but it has happened.

Watch Wright’s Touchdowns vs. Bears

Both of Wright’s scores were beautiful in nature because of how they happened. Detroit used a solid ground game to establish play action passing, and Wright was the beneficiary of an early score.

On his first touchdown of the day, Wright shook free to the right side on second-and-goal, knotting the game 7-7.

After that play tied the score, Wright managed to help the Lions pad a lead with his second touchdown of the first half. On first-and-goal, Goff worked the ball to Wright going the opposite way and he took it to the house for the score and a 21-10 lead.

All-told, it was a nice set of plays for Wright, who managed to get loose and make his opportunities count when he was given them in the red zone.

It shows the Lions have a dependable player for their future at the position in Wright, a former undrafted free agent in 2021 out of Notre Dame.

Wright Feasting on NFC North Competition

Head-to-head, Detroit’s closest competition isn’t likely to appreciate what Wright brings to the mix. That’s because Detroit’s tight end has loved playing against his divisional competition this season.

With the scores, Wright is just the second tight end in franchise history to double up a divisional opponent in terms of touchdowns. The feat hadn’t been turned in by anyone at the position since 1985, something the team’s PR account pointed out during the game.

With two scores in the first half, @Lions TE Brock Wright becomes the second tight end in franchise history to record multiple receiving touchdowns against a division opponent. He is the first to do so since David Lewis in 1985 vs. Minnesota.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/o7Grh5E6hO — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) January 1, 2023

“With two scores in the first half, Lions TE Brock Wright becomes the second tight end in franchise history to record multiple receiving touchdowns against a division opponent. He is the first to do so since David Lewis in 1985 vs. Minnesota,” the site tweeted.

Obviously, the Bears aren’t going to want to remember Wright’s name at all, but they are going to have no choice but to do so. He burned them in a big way making franchise history in multiple ways on the afternoon.