Tim Boyle Sounds off on Aaron Rodgers’ Drama With Packers

Tim Boyle was close to Aaron Rodgers during his time with the Green Bay Packers, but that doesn’t mean he has any additional insights to inflame the drama currently captivating the NFL.

Rodgers, now officially a minicamp holdout, has been a topic of conversation for plenty of former Packers across NFL rosters, and Boyle is no exception given he was on the roster backing up Rodgers the last few seasons. After signing with the Detroit Lions, Rodgers’ present and future was recently brought up.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

As Boyle said, he didn’t see anything lingering below the surface when he was with the Packers that would lead him to think this drama was coming. As he said, he hopes that both parties can figure things out in the weeks ahead.

Lions QB Tim Boyle, the former Packers backup, on if he sensed Aaron Rodgers was unhappy last year in Green Bay: "No. There was no unhappiness … Don't want to touch too much on that situation. I hope both parties can figure it out." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 9, 2021

Perhaps the most intriguing thing that Boyle had to say was how much a help Rodgers has been for his career, and how he plans on applying the lessons he learned in his time in Detroit.

Boyle said Rodgers "was awesome for me." Called him a wealth of knowledge and said he's trying to apply all he learned from Rodgers to the opportunity he has now in Detroit. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) June 9, 2021

Obviously, Packer fans don’t want to see Boyle go to Detroit and start dominating, especially as they have witnessed the drama in their own quarterback room this offseason. Some likely feel as if Boyle could have stuck around and pushed Jordan Love to be the starter in the absence of Rodgers.

Boyle is likely to be the primary backup to Jared Goff this season in Detroit, which might leave him only one injury away from seeing meaningful snaps. Should that happen, he will be relying on the lessons Rodgers taught him.

Jamaal Williams Wants Rodgers to Keep Holding Out

While Boyle may have chosen his words carefully on Rodgers, Williams is friends with the quarterback as well and knows how to needle him. As Detroit’s new runner said, he may be friends with Rodgers, but he also wants to see the Lions succeed. With this in mind, the current disaster between the Packers and Rodgers can continue according to Williams, who would prefer to see the quarterback continue to keep siting on the sidelines.

Speaking with the media last week, Williams made this funny admission.

Jamaal Williams: I love 12 (Aaron Rodgers). I want him to do whatever makes him happy… but for my Lions teammates, he can go ahead and stay out for a minute. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) June 3, 2021

Obviously, Williams’ candid comment will speak to a lot of Lions fans who would agree with the notion that Rodgers can stay on the sidelines and stay away from the field in 2021. Most fans don’t want to see Rodgers come back to the Packers after being tormented him for over a decade in between the lines.

What will happen with Rodgers? That remains anyone’s guess, but it’s clear that Williams wants his friend to find greener pastures this offseason so that his new team can benefit.

Boyle’s Stats and Highlights

Since joining the Packers, Boyle has received a cult following with fans thanks to the way he performs in the offseason, training camp and preseason. Boyle hasn’t registered and NFL touchdown or interception, and has just 15 passing yards to his credit. In spite of that, Boyle has put up some decent stats in college, throwing for 3,371 yards, 12 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He played at UCONN before transferring to Eastern Kentucky. Boyle has played for the last three seasons in Green Bay in mostly mop up duty.

Here’s some highlights of Boyle while playing for the Packers in the preseason:





Play



"Tim Freakin' Boyle" (Tim Boyle 2018-2019 Highlights) Thanks for watching! Make sure to SUBSCRIBE for all things Packers! FOLLOW ME HERE: Main Channel: youtube.com/channel/UCVNv_zpnT3QQmR5sqKujprQ Instagram: instagram.com/bradyxx200/?hl=en Twitter: twitter.com/BRADYXX200YT Facebook: facebook.com/therealbradyxx200/?ref=bookmarks 2019-09-21T22:07:59Z

Boyle might have a long way to go before he gets to officially applies the lessons Rodgers taught him, but it will be interesting to see what happens if that ever becomes the case.

READ NEXT: Jared Goff Offers Telling Praise for Lions’ Offensive Staff