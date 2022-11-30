Bears Swipe Former Lions Backup QB From Practice Squad: Report

The Detroit Lions have not lost a lot of players off their own practice squad in recent years, but the exception to that rule has played out in 2022.

Besieged by injuries at the position, the Chicago Bears had a need for a new quarterback. Detroit apparently had one they wanted sitting on the practice squad in the form of Tim Boyle.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears signed Boyle off Detroit’s practice squad on Wednesday, November 30.

The #Bears have signed QB Tim Boyle off of the #Lions practice squad with two QBs injured. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2022

“The Bears have signed QB Tim Boyle off of the Lions practice squad with two QBs injured,” Rapoport tweeted.

Boyle could now be walking into a situation where he could be expected to play meaningful snaps due to major injuries for the second straight season. That’s likely the biggest reason the Bears elected to make the move.

Boyle Exited During Camp, Returning to Practice Squad

This year, based on the modest showings late in the 2021 season as the team’s backup and emergency starter, Boyle was given the chance to compete for the right to sit behind Jared Goff.

Instead of solidifying himself in the role, however, Boyle struggled in the preseason, culminating in an ugly finale on the road in Pittsburgh where few things went right for the team at the position. As a result of that, the Lions slashed Boyle during final roster cuts.

Detroit would quickly go on to add veteran Nate Sudfeld after he was cut around the same time, and that move meant the end of Boyle hanging around Detroit’s 53 man roster. Still, the team did bring Boyle back to the practice squad, where he’s been since.

Sudfeld became the team’s primary backup, and fortunately, the Lions have been healthy at quarterback most of the season. Given he was on the practice squad, it’s clear the Lions still liked some of what Boyle brought to the mix.

Now, however, that potential is heading out the door and going west down I-94 toward Chicago.

Boyle’s Career Stats & Highlights

Since joining the Packers prior to signing in Detroit, Boyle received a cult following with fans thanks to the way he performs in the offseason, training camp and preseason.

While his NFL experience isn’t deep, Boyle put up some decent stats in college, throwing for 3,371 yards, 12 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He played at UCONN before transferring to Eastern Kentucky.

Boyle played three seasons in Green Bay in mostly mop up duty before coming to Detroit. Down the stretch last year, he made a few plays for the team and flashed his abilities to start in an emergency role.

Still, Boyle had decent moments such as this throw against Atlanta late last season:

Play

Lions superstar QB Tim Boyle throws TD to Amon-Ra St. Brown 😈😈 Discord Server: discord.gg/highlightheaven Clip Channel: youtube.com/c/HighlightHeaven2 Gaming Channel: youtube.com/c/HHG01 TikTok: tiktok.com/@highlight.heaven Business Email: highlightheavenbusiness@gmail.com Twitter: twitter.com/highlghtheaven Instagram: instagram.com/highlght.heaven/ Twitch: twitch.tv/highlightheaven Patreon: patreon.com/highlightheaven Merch: highlight-heaven.creator-spring.com/? (All rights go to ESPN, Fox, CBS, NBC, Universal Music Group, the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MLB, NHL, XFL & its broadcasters. I do not own the music and the footage used… 2021-12-26T19:06:10Z

As a whole, Boyle has 526 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions as an NFL starter. While he wasn’t able to earn the backup job in Detroit, it’s clear that many teams still like the potential he brings as a backup who can fill in.

That’s just what the Bears are likely to be getting out of him when this move becomes official. Very notable? Detroit plays Chicago in Week 17 at Ford Field.