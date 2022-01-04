Tim Boyle Shows Frustration Over Mistakes: ‘This Just Sucks’

The Detroit Lions have not been able to win games consistently this season and have fallen apart in crunch time on the field. That’s been a fact that has not been lost on anyone who watches the team.

One of the more vocal players since he has seen a starting role is quarterback Tim Boyle. Boyle produced another tough result in Week 17, and he was none too pleased about it afterward given the 51-29 defeat as well as a 3 interception afternoon.

Speaking to the media on January 2, 2022 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Boyle explained his feelings about some of the interceptions he had on the day. As he said, he has to take accountability for the mistakes.

“I have to make it a step forward. It’s start number three,” Boyle told the media. “Ultimately, like I tell you guys, how many opportunities am I going to be given to make these mistakes? In my mind in the NFL, it’s all about production so I have to address and assess my ability to make decisions and be more accurate and that’s going to be a conscious effort moving forward but I think perspective on the game, it’s emotional and I am an emotional person to start with and this just sucks. I have to be better with the football. I felt like I was seeing the field well, I felt like the majority of time I made good decisions, especially in moments when we were leaning pass-heavy. You’re always going to remember the bad ones and the bad one most of the time affect the game heaviest so I have to assess that.”

Boyle hasn’t been bad, but he hasn’t been great for the Lions this year. In Week 17, Boyle looked much better than what he showed on the field when he started against Cleveland previously. To hear he grasps the concept of what must happen and is taking ownership of his own mistakes is very encouraging.

Prior to this year, Boyle had little to no NFL experience to rely on, but he surely speaks and looks like a quarterback in demeanor. That’s encouraging for the Lions, especially off of a loss.

Boyle’s Future With Lions Wide Open

The last few games has been good experience for Boyle given he has has a chance to show his stuff to the Lions and put tape on the field for NFL teams. Thus far, the Lions have gotten a good look at Boyle to know whether or not he can be the guy who is the team’s long-term backup. Boyle’s injury struck at a tough time in the preseason, an

Arguably, Boyle’s worst mistake was a game-ending red zone interception he threw against Atlanta in Week 16. Here’s the play:





Play



Tim Boyle throws game-losing Redzone INT vs Falcons 2021-12-26T20:44:52Z

Obviously, plays like that aren’t going to put Boyle on the right path for a long-term future in Detroit, but he’s made other better plays to help in making his case. The team will have a chance to assess Boyle, and he should be in play for 2022 given he knows the offense and is comfortable with the team.

Boyle’s Stats and Highlights

Since joining the Packers prior to signing in Detroit, Boyle has received a cult following with fans thanks to the way he performs in the offseason, training camp and preseason. Boyle hasn’t registered and NFL touchdown or interception, and has just 15 passing yards to his credit. In spite of that, Boyle has put up some decent stats in college, throwing for 3,371 yards, 12 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He played at UCONN before transferring to Eastern Kentucky. Boyle has played for the last three seasons in Green Bay in mostly mop up duty.

Here’s some highlights of Boyle while playing for the Packers in the preseason:





Play



"Tim Freakin' Boyle" (Tim Boyle 2018-2019 Highlights) Thanks for watching! Make sure to SUBSCRIBE for all things Packers! FOLLOW ME HERE: Main Channel: youtube.com/channel/UCVNv_zpnT3QQmR5sqKujprQ Instagram: instagram.com/bradyxx200/?hl=en Twitter: twitter.com/BRADYXX200YT Facebook: facebook.com/therealbradyxx200/?ref=bookmarks 2019-09-21T22:07:59Z

Boyle has shown an ability to make good passes and lead confidently, so the Lions will have to hope he can shake off the mistakes and improve.

