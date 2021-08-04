Tim Boyle Happy to Join Lions After Packers: ‘They Wanted Me’

Tim Boyle was a fan favorite with the Green Bay Packers, and it upset many in Wisconsin when he crossed over in the NFC North and joined the other side of the rivalry after signing with the Detroit Lions this offseason.

Now that Boyle has done that, he wants to find a way to make an even bigger impact in the league with his new team, even as he looks back and finds himself thankful for the experiences he had with his former club.

Speaking about his experience in Green Bay after practice on Wednesday August 4, Boyle said that he is very thankful for what he was able to do with the Packers and Aaron Rodgers, especially as he makes his transition to the Lions.





“It was incredible. I had three great years there. I am so lucky to have gone through that stage and not necessarily been thrown into the fire. I was able to sit and just kind of learn from one of the best obviously. I learned a lot of football, I learned a lot about myself. I feel good with who I am as a person. I’m staying true to myself and taking that to Detroit,” Boyle explained.

In terms of his departure, Boyle admitted that the Lions made him a priority in free agency, which is something that spoke to him during the process, especially after the writing seemed to be on the wall for a while regarding his exit from the Packers.

“I think the fact they wanted me. They approached me, and they seemed like they wanted me was obviously the attractive quality. Giving myself a chance to further my career. Unfortunately, it’s a business. What happened in Green Bay, drafting Jordan Love, kind of the writing was on the wall. So that’s kind of how it is in the NFL. But the fact I have the opportunity to prolong my career here and help Jared Goff win football games, that’s exciting to me,” Boyle said.

At this point, Boyle might be the most obvious candidate to be the backup for Goff in 2021, and if he is able to make that happen, he might have his experience in Green Bay to thank.

Tim Boyle Explains His Preseason Mastery

While Boyle hasn’t been a mainstay during his time in the league, he has certainly impressed during the preseason by putting up some impressive numbers and metrics. As for why Boyle loves the preseason so much, in his opinion, it has to do with the fact that he can relax and let the game come to him.

“It’s football. I haven’t really played meaningful football in the NFL in real games, but when you’re out and it’s just 11 on 11, there’s no coaches and players behind you. In my opinion, you slow down a bit,” Boyle said. “You got your guys around you. I’m able to react. You’re not really thinking. It’s not high-intensity training camp, obviously it’s preseason and it’s fun and there’s a lot of fans there. You kind of get to calm down a little bit, think through each play like it’s an individual game. You don’t have the whole practice to look forward to. I love preseason as you guys know. It’s just fun to go out there and spin it.”

For the Lions, Boyle could be seen as the potential shoo-in backup quarterback for 2021, but he isn’t allowing himself to think of anything more than that as he pushes toward the season.

“I control what I can control. I’m not really worried about x, y, z. Jared (Goff) is the starting quarterback for this team, and Detroit’s lucky to have him. It’s an ongoing process, but I am so lucky to be here. Detroit’s an awesome city. Looking forward to the rest of training camp, I really am. I just want to continue to grow. I’m going to control what I can control and let the chips fall where they may,” he said.

If history is any indication, the Lions can likely count on a strong preseason from Boyle to help aid in his goal of making the roster and perhaps making an impact if and when he’s there.

Boyle’s Stats and Highlights

Since joining the Packers, Boyle has received a cult following with fans thanks to the way he performs in the offseason, training camp and preseason. Boyle hasn’t registered and NFL touchdown or interception, and has just 15 passing yards to his credit. In spite of that, Boyle has put up some decent stats in college, throwing for 3,371 yards, 12 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He played at the University of Connecticut before transferring to Eastern Kentucky. Boyle has played for the last three seasons in Green Bay in mostly mop up duty.

Here’s some highlights of Boyle while playing for the Packers in the preseason:





Obviously, there’s talent in the arm, so it will be interesting to see what the Lions manage to do with Boyle. Thus far, he seems thrilled to be getting a chance to prove himself in Detroit.

