Insider: ‘Optimism’ Lions Reach Key Extension During 2022 Season

The Detroit Lions have some decisions to make in the future in terms of contract extensions, and the biggest could revolve around tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Hockenson has established himself as a top option at the position since joining the league, and he could be set to stick around in Detroit for the future as a result.

Heavy.com insider Matt Lombardo recently reached out to some league sources to gage where things are at with Hockenson in light of other extensions at tight end, and it’s becoming clear Hockenson could be next.

As Lombardo wrote, talks have been ongoing and a deal could be finished off at some point soon.

“According to multiple league sources, the Detroit Lions and Hockenson were engaged deep in contract talks during training camp over the summer, and there is optimism that a deal gets done at some point in the 2022 season,” Lombardo wrote.

In terms of that possible deal, Lombardo offered some comparisons thanks to his league source.

“So, what might a deal look like between Hockenson and the Lions? “I have to believe that deal gets done somewhere above what the Eagles gave Dallas Goedert,” a league source familiar with the tight end market told Heavy. “But a little below George Kittle’s deal.”

As Lombardo pointed out, Goedert’s deal was a four-year, $35 million dollar pact while Kittle’s contract was a five-year, $75 million dollar deal. Perhaps Hockenson’s next deal will come in somewhere in between those numbers.

Regardless, it seems as if the Lions are determined to move things forward with Hockenson and finish off a deal soon.

Hockenson’s Career Stats & Highlights

There is simply no understating the importance of Hockenson to the Lions in 2022 and beyond, especially with regards to the offense.

The team hasn’t gotten much from the other tight ends on their roster the last few years, and while he hasn’t had the most dramatic statistical impact thus far, Hockenson was easily one of the team’s top rookies in 2019, as well as a top young player in 2020 and 2021 and a player capable of impacting both the run and the pass.

During his rookie season in 2019 after being a first-round pick out of Iowa, many fans were upset with Hockenson for not making a bigger impact. He had only 367 yards and 2 touchdowns on the year. 2020 was a major bounce back from that, though, and Hockenson put up 723 yards and 6 touchdowns to rebound well. Last season, Hockenson put up 583 yards and 4 touchdowns to his credit and at times was the only top pass catcher for the team given other injuries on the roster.

Here’s a look at some of Hockenson’s biggest career plays from 2020 season:

Play

TJ Hockenson FULL 2020 Season Highlights 2021-01-22T18:40:58Z

Clearly, Hockenson is on the right track to being thought of as one of the best players in the league at his position. For that reason, he may have already earned the long-term deal that most think he should get with the Lions.

Examining Lions’ Timeline With Hockenson

The Lions, under former general manager Bob Quinn, had a habit of knocking out extensions early just before or during training camp. Their new front office has been much harder to pin down.

It’s seemed Brad Holmes has wanted to see what players offer in a full season before doing an extension. Predictions were made that hold Hockenson could see an extension prior to the year or maybe during the year, and this adds another level to that idea.

This offseason, the Lions did use their fifth-year option with Hockenson, ensuring he would stick around for the 2022 season. It wouldn’t be a shock to see a deal done at some point, given Hockenson’s importance for the team overall.

At this point, most see Hockenson as a vital piece for the Detroit future. For that reason, many are pushing the team to make sure they can keep him around.

According to Lombardo, it’s fair to watch for this to play out over the coming weeks and months.

READ NEXT: National Recognition Predicted for Young Lion in 2022