Draft Analyst Hypes T.J. Hockenson: ‘Just Scratching the Surface’

The Detroit Lions made the somewhat controversial decision to pick T.J. Hockenson early during the 2019 NFL draft, but they have not been disappointed with the move thus far.

Hockenson has trended toward being one of the better weapons in the game thus far in the league, and that’s a fact that is cemented when folks take a closer look at his draft class as well as what Hockenson has done in the league thus far.

Bucky Brooks took a closer look at ranking the top players from the 2019 draft class, and Hockenson placed on the list. Brooks had him in the 13 spot, and admitted he would not be surprised if the tight end looks even better in the future.

As Brooks wrote, “but he is just scratching the surface of his All-Pro potential. As a rock-solid playmaker with strong hands and polished route-running skills, the Iowa product is a classic chain mover as an old-school tight end.”

Hockenson being a better player overall would be huge news for the Lions. They need him to catch the ball and make more plays for the offense as well as stay healthy. Combined with what he’s already done, the sky could be the limit for him and the team.

2022 a Significant Season for Hockenson

If Hockenson is going to become that piece, there is no better time than the present for him to show it to the masses. Hockenson has to shake off injury and find a way to be consistent on the field. He also likely wants to see his game transform to the next level in terms of production where he can make honors like the Pro Bowl and All-Pro designations habitual as well. There’s no reason Hockenson can’t be one of the more productive tight ends in the league in short order, but he will have to find more consistency in order to be thought of as completely elite by the masses. The Lions will have several weapons on offense to go around, but Hockenson can definitely be a major red zone weapon as he showed in 2021. Perhaps his best catch came against Green Bay:

This is a good example of what Hockenson can bring to the mix, and likely what Brooks is talking about with regards to the strides he can make. If Hockenson has a big season, he might only look like a better player from this draft class when all is said and done.

Hockenson’s Career Stats & Highlights

There is simply no understating the importance of Hockenson to the Lions in the future moving forward. The team hasn’t gotten much of anything from any of the other tight ends on their roster the last few years, and while he hasn’t had the most dramatic statistical impact thus far in his career, Hockenson was easily one of the team’s top rookies in 2019, while looking solid in 2020. He’s also a player capable of impacting both the run and the passing games.

During his rookie season in 2019 after being a first-round pick out of Iowa, many fans were upset with Hockenson for not making a bigger impact on the game. He had only 367 yards and 2 touchdowns on the year which is not the statistical impact that many people expected from him as a top selection for the team. 2020 was a major bounce back from that, though, and Hockenson put up 723 yards and 6 touchdowns to rebound well. This season, Hockenson put up 583 yards and 4 touchdowns to his credit and at times has been the only top pass catcher for the team given other injuries on the roster.

Here’s a look at some of Hockenson’s biggest career plays from 2020 season:

The belief in Hockenson is strong as it relates to him looking like one of the more dangerous weapons on the field soon. Everyone sees how that could be the case quickly for the Lions in 2022 and beyond.

