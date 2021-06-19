T.J. Hockenson Grinding Again With Pro-Bowl Tight End [WATCH]

T.J. Hockenson and George Kittle have a special relationship dating back from their time at Iowa, so it only stands to reason that the pair would have a special connection on the field.

It’s nice to see the pair continue to connect as they have joined the NFL in rival organizations, and the offseason is the best time the duo knows to get things ratcheted up. Once again, the Detroit Lions’ youngster is proving how motivated he is to take things to the next level.

Once again, like previous offseasons, Kittle and Hockenson are getting together and doing some outstanding work on the field. Recently, a video of the pair putting in the work made the rounds on the internet, and it’s clear the pair is ready to go on a new season.

Here’s a look:

T.J. Hockenson and George Kittle are putting in that work 😤 pic.twitter.com/i0IMWZQbby — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 18, 2021

Iron sharpens iron of course, so it’s nice to see the duo getting after it in a big way. The Lions need Hockenson to begin to take some leaps forward, so it’s notable to see him doing good work and continuing to improve on the field for the future.

Hopefully, Hockenson can get to where Kittle is now in the future himself. That would be big news for the Lions if he could.

Hockenson Also Worked Out With Jared Goff

It’s not only Kittle whom Hockenson has been gathering with in order to improve. A post from Hockenson surfaced on the internet earlier this offseason, and it showed him meeting at the spot where Jared Goff usually does his training in California. It can only be assumed from the photo that Goff and Hockenson could be putting in some work together ahead of the new season for the first time as teammates.

Here’s a look:

Looks like T.J. Hockenson might be putting in some work with Jared Goff. Goff’s training facility, 3DQB, is in Huntington Beach. pic.twitter.com/O3dWZ0Ia1R — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 15, 2021

Obviously, to see Goff back on the field with such an important target like Hockenson is encouraging ahead of the 2021 season. The Lions are counting on Hockenson to make a big impact this season and be the guy who locks down the tight end position in the future. Having both on the same page will be huge for the Lions.

The offseason is pushing to the midway point, and it’s clear that Hockenson, Goff and others remain hungry to improve and find a way to sustain success.

Hockenson Cited as Breakout Star

It’s nice to see Goff and Hockenson connecting given the importance of both to the roster. While the Lions have several notable roster holes that every fan knows about this offseason, they also have young talent at a few spots where the team could theoretically have some top talents in the league. On the offensive side of the ball, quietly, Detroit might have one of the league’s best breakout stars in the form of Hockenson.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hockenson is trending to become the next elite tight end in the NFL, and have a major breakout season come 2021. The site recently made this bold prediction for the future.

T.J. Hockenson will be the next elite tight end 🤖🚀 pic.twitter.com/dm4qfQCp4b — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 9, 2021

Hockenson’s solid play culminated in a Pro Bowl invite, and it’s possible that might only be the beginning for the tight end in terms of his future. Hockenson trained with Kittle last offseason as well, and it’s possible that the tight end continues to teach him plenty tricks of the trade in terms of getting to the next level.

It’s a beneficial relationship for both players, and one that could help Hockenson find a way over the top in 2021.

