T.J. Hockenson: ‘Having Some Fun’ Can Help Lions Turn the Corner

The Detroit Lions have been hearing lots of conversation about their status as potential contenders this offseason after major changes, but the focus for the players remains on football.

Finding a way to win more games and be more successful on the field is a big goal for the Lions no matter what the conversation is before any given season begins. But to T.J. Hockenson, there has to be some fun mixed in as well.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, June 7, Hockenson was asked about his team getting a bit more good press this offseason by ESPN reporter Eric Woodyard. As Hockenson explained, the team has to ignore the temptation to treat things any differently, and instead should focus on keeping things light as possible in order to give the team a better chance.

“Every year you come in, you’re ready to turn that corner, especially the last (few years). I’ve been here for three years now and we haven’t really done that yet. I think we have the tools and we have the people to be able to win some games and have a little fun. I think that’s our goal. Have a little fun, take the business out of it, take all that out of it. We’re still playing a kid’s game. You’ve got to come out here, have some fun and everything will fall in line when that happens,” Hockenson told Woodyard and the media.

The Lions aren’t at the point where they are under pressure to win yet, but if they improve and the stakes get high, that could be the case. When that time comes, Hockenson’s words will serve as a solid boost to his team.

Fun can help the Lions achieve business on the field. It’s something the previous regime didn’t understand that this new group seems to embrace. In the end, that could be great news for the team.

Hockenson Eying Personal Strides in Detroit

Already a Pro Bowler once before, Hockenson likely wants to see his game transform to the next level in terms of production where he can make honors like the Pro Bowl and All-Pro designations habitual as well. There’s no reason Hockenson can’t be one of the more productive tight ends in the league in short order, but he will have to find more consistency in order to be thought of as completely elite by the masses. The Lions will have several weapons on offense to go around, but Hockenson can definitely be a major red zone weapon as he showed in 2021. Perhaps his best catch came against Green Bay:

Plays such as that are ones that Hockenson will be looking to turn in consistently in 2022. If the team is able to keep the right mindset like Hockenson describes, there is no reason the team can’t be successful this year.

Hockenson’s Career Stats & Highlights

There is simply no understating the importance of Hockenson to the Lions in the future moving forward in 2021 and beyond. The team hasn’t gotten much of anything from any of the other tight ends on their roster the last few years, and while he hasn’t had the most dramatic statistical impact thus far in his career, Hockenson has easily been one of the team’s top rookies in 2019 and 2020 and a player capable of impacting both the run and the passing games.

During his rookie season in 2019 after being a first-round pick out of Iowa, many fans were upset with Hockenson for not making a bigger impact on the game. He had only 367 yards and 2 touchdowns on the year which is not the statistical impact that many people expected from him as a top selection for the team. 2020 was a major bounce back from that, though, and Hockenson put up 723 yards and 6 touchdowns to rebound well. This season, Hockenson put up 583 yards and 4 touchdowns to his credit and at times has been the only top pass catcher for the team given other injuries on the roster.

Here’s a look at some of Hockenson’s biggest career plays from 2020 season:

Clearly, Hockenson is on the right track in terms of his own game on the field. If the team listens to him and comes together, there might be a good reason why.

