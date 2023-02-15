Todd McShay Mock Goes Defense for Lions, Fuels Interesting Trade Idea

The Detroit Lions have plenty of roster details to sort out ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, but that hasn’t stopped folks from making projections about what will play out.

Some of the most well-received mock drafts in any cycle come from ESPN and sage Todd McShay. In his first projection, McShay deviated from the pattern for the Lions, sending them a quarterback. Now, his tune has changed a bit.

In his post-Super Bowl mock, McShay shook things up for Detroit. He had the Lions going with the defensive theme, and drafting Clemson standout defensive lineman Myles Murphy with the sixth-overall pick. As he wrote, Murphy could offer the team an athletic player for their front that could change the game.

“I considered a cornerback, but Murphy has a much higher grade than my CB1 — and the defense needs support at multiple positions. It couldn’t stop anyone last season, allowing a league-high 6.2 yards per play. Adding Murphy’s speed off the edge to a group that already includes 2022 first-rounder Aidan Hutchinson and surprise rookie standout James Houston immediately moves the defense forward,” he wrote.

Later on down the board, McShay had the Lions landing Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo with the 18th pick, a player who could fill a major team need and translate well to the next level for Detroit.

“There will be a lot of opinions about his game, but Ringo has a lot of upside. He has speed and length, and he’s very good in press coverage. Plus, he hauled in two interceptions in each of his seasons at Georgia. Jeff Okudah has flashed the traits that made him the No. 3 pick in 2020, but even if he takes the next step, Amani Oruwariye is a free agent, leaving the other outside corner spot wide open,” he said.

Perhaps more interesting than that nugget, however, was McShay’s take on what the Lions could look to do near the top of the draft. As he said, folks should be keeping their eyes open to the possibility of a trade in the future, especially for a team desperate for a quarterback.

“Something else to watch for here: I wouldn’t be surprised if Detroit slides down the board, picking up additional draft capital from a team looking to nab a quarterback. The Lions already have a second first-rounder, too,” McShay wrote.

If the Lions stay where they are, Murphy and Ringo aren’t a bad duo to come away with. Each are a pair of the top players in their various conference at two positions of need for Detroit. Murphy was a first-team All-ACC selection for defensive line in 2022, while Ringo was a second-team 2022 All-SEC selection at cornerback.

Still, the Lions already have four picks within the first two rounds, and eight total selections for the 2023 draft. They could decide they need more selections at their disposal for the rebuild, or to make trades for veteran players at positions of need on the trading block.

McShay pointing out the possibility of a trade for the Lions is very interesting indeed. It could prove that the team is seeking to be nimble with regards to figuring out how to add to what they hope is another impressive rookie class.

Analyst: Lions ‘Favorable Trade Back’ Team

Perhaps the most interesting idea for the Lions would be making a move to add more picks via trade. That’s been a rumor that has come up for the team in the last few months before the pre-draft process.

A few months ago, another ESPN draft insider in Matt Miller made an interesting point about the Lions and their future planning. As he said, this draft may not fall the way the Lions want it to in terms of need, which could make them a good spot for a quarterback needy team to target high in the draft.

One of the most interesting teams in the top 10 of the 2023 draft is the Lions. Current projection is pick No. 6 but team's needs don't match the top-end of this draft. Put the Lions down as a very favorable trade back team for those trying to come up for a QB — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 3, 2023

“One of the most interesting teams in the top 10 of the 2023 draft is the Lions. Current projection is pick No. 6 but team’s needs don’t match the top-end of this draft. Put the Lions down as a very favorable trade back team for those trying to come up for a QB,” Miller tweeted.

Detroit would probably love to land either Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with their top selection. Unless quarterbacks or others go within the top five, though, it seems that they might have to get very lucky for that to play out. Both players figure to be highly-coveted defenders.

Assuming it doesn’t and the team doesn’t see another can’t-miss prospect within the top-six, the Lions could simply decide on moving back like Miller and McShay both speculate in order to add draft picks.

A move like that to add even more selections could help in jump-starting Detroit’s rebuild even more.

Murphy’s College Stats & Highlights

Up to now, Murphy hasn’t been mocked to the Lions in many draft projections, but he is trending as a potential top 10 selection, which could put him in play for the move.

The defensive lineman figures to be one of the most interesting prospects up front in the trenches this year should the Lions stay put with the sixth-overall selection.

While with the Tigers, Murphy had a quality career, putting up 116 tackles and 18.5 sacks in two seasons on the field. That also included 36 tackles for-loss. Murphy also had six forced fumbles in his career.

Play

Clemson DE Myles Murphy 2022 Highlights

In addition to elite play, Murphy is also a decorated player, being voted first-team All-ACC in 2022 and second-team All-ACC in 2021. He also played in a Sugar Bowl and Cheez-It Bowl while in college.

A player who has been said to have “overwhelming tools” by his profile on The Draft Network, Murphy could provide the team a potential dynamic duo with 2022 rookie standout Aidan Hutchinson.

Whether the Lions make a trade down or not remains to be seen, but if the team sticks with their first top draft pick, doubling down on another elite defensive lineman like Murphy could also represent a good move.