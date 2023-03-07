Todd McShay’s New Mock Gives Lions Defensive Boost With Big Ten Stud

The Detroit Lions wrapped up the NFL combine, and after that played out, it’s only fair to remember that mock drafts are about to see a huge makeover.

Following the combine, one of the first new mocks has come courtesy of ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay. McShay watched some of the workouts play out and came up with a brand new plan for teams.

One of those teams was Detroit, and McShay has continued to stick with the theme of defense while changing up the players a bit. The Lions need help up front and on the back end, and McShay has changed up the positions where he expects players to go.

First, with the sixth-overall pick, McShay had the Lions selecting Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, a player that he believes has the right kind of skills to fit in with the Lions. Specifically, McShay admitted that the Lions need a big offseason at cornerback given their cap space and draft capital, and Gonzalez fits well.

“At 6-1 and 197 pounds, Gonzalez confirmed the speed and explosion we saw on tape during the combine. He posted a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash and jumped 41.5 inches in the vertical and 11-foot-1 in the broad. And with four interceptions in 2022, he can make plays on the ball,” McShay wrote in the piece.

Later on down the board, the Lions go with Iowa defensive end Lukas Van Ness, another player who managed to show out at the NFL combine. As McShay said, the team needs lots of defensive support, and Van Ness could be the ideal prospect to come in and beef up the rookie class from 2022.

“We already gave the Lions a corner, so a mini-run at the position won’t affect them. They still need defensive support, so give me Van Ness. While he never started a game at Iowa, he played a lot for the Hawkeyes, averaging 450 snaps per season over two years. And Van Ness turned that into seven sacks in each campaign. Add that production to an edge rush group that already includes 2022 picks Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston, and the Lions could be set to improve on the 39 sacks they generated in 2022 (tied for 18th). It was no surprise when Van Ness tested well in Indianapolis. He has the quickness, power and versatility to dominate in the NFL.”

If the Lions managed to make this upgrade, it would be significant for their defense. After finishing 32nd in the league, the team needs boosts in multiple places. The team’s front improved in 2022, posting 24 sacks, but could still use a boost in trenches. Van Ness would give the team that along with some toughness.

Christian Gonzalez’s Stats & Highlights

It’s not a bad bet to pencil Gonzalez in at this point for a top selection. His work at the combine was fantastic, and showed why he is arguably the top cornerback on the board at this moment.

At 6’2″, Gonzalez is tall and long, and has speed to burn. That makes him a very popular pick with scouts, and could make him popular with the Lions’ brass as well. In terms of production, Gonzalez did impress in a short amount of time with the Ducks.

The numbers show Gonzalez is a high-riser, and in the minds of some, a player who has the status of being one of the best potential cornerbacks in the draft. He posted 128 tackles and four interceptions in his college career.

Play

Christian Gonzalez 🔥 Top Cornerback in the Nation ᴴᴰ Christian Gonzalez Highlights best cornerback nfl draft oregon db 2022-12-17T00:02:47Z

At the combine, Gonzalez didn’t do anything to hurt his status. He had a very impressive week posting a 4.3 40 yard dash and a 41.5 inch vertical leap, which was top two for cornerbacks.

Christian Gonzalez looked the part of a first-round pick during the Combine. 🔥@chrisgonzo28 | @OregonFootball 📺: #NFLCombine continues at 1pm ET on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/HiuNb7FCsj — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2023

For now, Gonzalez is the first pick for McShay post-combine, and for good reason given what he did in school and so far in the pre-draft process.

Lukas Van Ness’s College Stats & Highlights

Statistically, Lukas Van Ness doesn’t have the biggest numbers, given he played only two seasons on the field for Iowa. Though that is the case, Van Ness is still talented, and very strong given his 6’5″ size.

With the Hawkeyes, Van Ness put up a total of 70 total tackles, 19 of which were for-loss. He also collected 13 total sacks and one pass defended while playing in a total of 26 total games.

The highlights of Van Ness show a player that is very agile that can move around and make life hard on the opposing offense.

Play

Lukas Van Ness 2022 Highlights | Iowa DL | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Athletic and ferocious D-lineman who's shooting up the draft boards 2022 Stats: 36 Tkl, 6.5 Sacks, 2 Blocked Punts 2023-01-22T20:45:09Z

Van Ness is underrated at this point in the process, but it’s clear some consider him athletically gifted enough to be a first-round pick. With the Lions needing defense, he could be an interesting addition to their front.