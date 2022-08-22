Coach Has Big Praise for Lions Rookie: ‘He Does Not Make a Mistake’

The Detroit Lions hope that they have some cornerstone pieces in their rookie class, and so far, it looks as if that will be true of one player.

Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, who was selected second-overall, has not seen the field a ton in the preseason, which is by design. The Lions are attempting to keep their young stud healthy before the regular season.

Just because Hutchinson has been on the sidelines early, however, does not mean he has not been impressing coaches and teammates alike. Since the start of the offseason until now,

Speaking on Monday, August 22, Detroit defensive line coach Todd Wash offered the most glowing form of praise a staff member can. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Wash thinks that Hutchinson is as close to perfect as a prospect can be.

“Lions DL coach Todd Wash on Aidan Hutchinson: “We got the right one.” … No. 2 overall pick continues to get impressive marks across the board. Wash said Hutchinson “does not make a mistake. Not even the first time,” Birkett tweeted after hearing Wash speak.

That’s quite the telling statement from Wash, but seeing as he is the defensive line coach, he would have good insight into this angle.

With how important Hutchinson figures to be in 2022, it’s good to know that he is progressing well in practice and looking like a complete prospect.

Hutchinson Receiving Lofty Offseason Praise

The comment by Wash is hardly the first bit of fantastic press that Hutchinson has garnered this offseason. Not only is the coaching staff impressed, but his teammates have been wowed as well.

After practice on Tuesday, August 2, Hutchinson was spotted getting some reps in on the field by ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. Center Frank Ragnow was asked about Hutchinson so far, and stated he believes the lineman has done everything right at this point.

No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson puts in some extra work on his technique after Day 2 of padded practices. #Lions teammate Frank Ragnow says he’s been showing up 30 minutes early. “He’s doing everything the right way off the field and I’m sure it’ll translate,” Ragnow said. pic.twitter.com/VuObIs3CwO — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) August 2, 2022

As Woodyard tweeted, “No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson puts in some extra work on his technique after Day 2 of padded practices. Lions teammate Frank Ragnow says he’s been showing up 30 minutes early. “He’s doing everything the right way off the field and I’m sure it’ll translate,” Ragnow said.”

Hearing Ragnow put this praise on a rookie is big. The center is one of the best in the league and has proven he understands the keys to success early in his young career. It’s good news he sees those same traits in Hutchinson.

It proves that not only coaches, but fellow players see the potential for stardom in Hutchinson.

Hutchinson Showing Talent During Preseason

Though he didn’t play long in Week 1, as Brian Baldinger showed some clips, Hutchinson had a big impact on the game and received tons of praise as a result.

Pro Football Focus called him their highest-graded rookie of the first week of the preseason, while NFL Network analyst Peter Schrager lauded him as “electrifying” on the field. Hutchinson didn’t see many snaps, but it’s become clear he made the most of the ones he did get.

Perhaps that’s the reason Lions fans should feel the best about Hutchinson’s future. The lineman figures to be a key piece for the team this coming season and do a ton on the field. He looks the part both in games and in practice.

With him impressing already, it seems good things could be soon to play out for Hutchinson.

