Lions Lose Important Defensive Coach to New Job With Panthers: Report

The Detroit Lions have enjoyed a solid offseason so far in terms of keeping their staff intact, but there’s been another change as it relates to that.

While the team has lost only one assistant so far in Duce Staley, he was joined in leaving the Lions for the Carolina Panthers to coach with Frank Reich by defensive line coach Todd Wash.

ESPN analyst Dan Graziano broke the news of Wash’s departure for the same role he had in Detroit, which was the team’s defensive line coach.

Per source, Lions DL coach Todd Wash is leaving to join the Carolina Panthers' staff as DL coach. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 16, 2023

“Per source, Lions DL coach Todd Wash is leaving to join the Carolina Panthers’ staff as DL coach,” Graziano tweeted.

Wash joined Dan Campbell’s staff after he was hired in 2021, and was a key figure for the team since, given their need to improve play in the trenches. Detroit’s line was up and down, but did produce 39 sacks in 2022, which was a testament to their development under Wash.

Still, the Lions struggled with run defense, ranking 29th in the league and allowing 146.5 yards per-game. With that in mind, the team now will try to find a replacement that can perhaps elevate them a bit.

Wash Has Experience With High-Level Talent

Many might not know Wash’s name quickly, but in coaching circles, it’s a strong one. Before leading a mini-resurgence along Detroit’s defensive line, Wash was a top coordinator in the league.

He most recently oversaw the Jaguars defense from 2016-2020, helping to develop and set up several elite names for success, including Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue and Telvin Smith along the team’s defensive front. He also coached stud cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Wash’s 2017 defense allowed an impressive 286.1 yards per game while piling up 55.0 sacks, both good for second-best in the league. Prior to that, Wash worked in Seattle from 2011-12, coaching a defensive line featuring the likes of Bruce Irvin, Brandon Mebane and Alan Branch.

With the Lions, Wash presided over the development of several young studs up front. Aidan Hutchinson put up 9.5 sacks to lead the league as a rookie, and the team watched as his rookie teammate James Houston put up eight sacks. In addition to them, Detroit has watched names like Alim McNeill, Charles Harris, John Cominsky and Isaiah Buggs flourish over the last few years in roles up front.

It’s clear the veteran coordinator has plenty of experience not only calling plays but coaching up high-level talent. That skill-set is something that likely put him in demand for a new gig with the Panthers.

How Lions Could Replace Wash for 2023

Without Wash, the Lions will now have to replace another coach this offseason. The team lost Duce Staley to the Panthers like Wash, and wasted no time adding his replacement David Montgomery as the running back coach and assistant head coach.

Currently, the Lions have eight coaches on their staff that played in the NFL, making it one of the most experienced groups in the league. In replacing Wash, the Lions may look at another former player once again to fill the void, as that’s been a common theme with Dan Campbell’s staff.

While not all of Campbell’s coaches played in the NFL much like Wash didn’t, it will be interesting to see if Campbell elects to go with another former defender on that side of the ball. Names like cornerbacks coach Dre Bly, linebackers coaches Kelvin Sheppard and Shaun Dion Hamilton and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn all played in the league.

Could the Lions add another former player to the staff in the form of Michael Brockers if he doesn’t want to continue? His leadership has been excellent for the team, but it’s unknown if he has any interest in coaching.

Either way, the team has another spot to fill on staff with a new position opening up as a result of this move.