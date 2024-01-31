Tom Brady Sounds Off on Controversial Call from Lions HC Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell stood by his decision to go for it on fourth down late in the NFC Championship game, a decision that backfired in the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Tom Brady doesn’t share the sentiment.

The legendary quarterback spoke out about Campbell’s play calling, saying he believes the Lions were too aggressive and would have been better served trying for the points and keeping the pressure on the 49ers.

‘Comes Back to Bite You’

The Lions saw a 17-point halftime lead evaporate in the NFC title game as the 49ers scored 27 unanswered points in the second half en route to a 34-31 victory. When the Lions had the ball trailing by three points late in the fourth quarter, Campbell said they wanted to keep control of the ball and not let the 49ers get control of the ball with a chance to win.

“I just felt really good about us converting and getting our momentum and not letting them play long ball,” Campbell said after the game. “They were bleeding the clock out, that’s what they do, and I wanted to get the upper hand back. It’s easy hindsight, and I get that, but I don’t regret those decisions.”

The Lions ultimately failed to convert, and the 49ers extended their lead to 10 points with a touchdown on the following drive. Though the Lions cut the lead back to three points with a late touchdown, they failed to secure the onside kick and the 49ers ran out the clock to advance to the Super Bowl.

The Lions had another fourth-down attempt in 49ers territory in the third quarter but also opted to go for it rather than attempt a field goal. They failed to convert that one as well, losing a potential six points.

In a January 29 appearance on his “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady said he felt it was the wrong time for Campbell to take such an aggressive approach.

“They’ve been aggressive all year,” Brady said. “You know obviously, when you’re aggressive and it doesn’t work, it comes back to bite you. It came back to bite them yesterday. Again, I would’ve taken the points.