Tom Kennedy Motivated to Help Lions ‘Any Way’ During 2021

The Detroit Lions have an intense battle brewing at a couple spots on their roster, and perhaps the spot with the most intense competition in the weeks ahead will be that of wide receiver.

Detroit has seen some major changes at the position, and is looking for multiple players to step up and make a difference. During the first preseason game, Tom Kennedy did that for the Lions, and looked impressive, putting up 46 yards. As a result, he could be taking a step toward perhaps becoming a player who pushes for roster inclusion.

Still, though, when speaking with the media after practice on Monday, August 16 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Kennedy admitted that he isn’t thinking about that, but doing his job, making plays and making sure he is able to put himself in position to make good impression on the coaching staff.

“Just doing my job, make plays, control what I can. Nothing more than that, really. I made some plays but there was definitely a bunch of stuff that I could have done better at. A bunch of stuff, we watched the tape, that I have to get corrected. Regardless of how good or bad you do, there’s always stuff you can improve on,” Kennedy told the media about the effort.

In a crowded battle featuring multiple veterans such as Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams, Quintez Cephus and others, Kennedy is looking to put his best foot forward, and this was a good start in that direction.

Tom Kennedy Doing Whatever He Can to Crack Lions

So far in his career, Kennedy has bounced between the Detroit practice squad as well as the roster since being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Bryant in 2019. Kennedy is a former lacrosse player who also played football, and was a first-team All-NEC talent in 2017. He’s a speedy player who shows off an ability to get open. In spite of this, Kennedy has yet to register an NFL stat in his career.

Kennedy seems prepared to do whatever the team needs to crack the roster for good this time around, something he confirmed to the media.

“Whatever they ask me to do, I’ll do it. Offense, special teams. They tell me to go play defense I’ll do that, I don’t care. Just trying to help the team any way, really. Wherever I am offense, special teams, just doing my job. They throw you the ball, catch it, make a play. Like I said, just doing your job and doing it well,” he admitted to the media.

That’s a good mindset to have, especially at this time of year.

Kennedy Impressed Against Bills During Preseason Opener

The last few seasons, Kennedy has shown his chops in practice and during the preseason at times, but finally, fans got to see him perform in a game. Kennedy was Detroit’s leading receiver on the night, with 46 yards on 4 receptions in the game. The Lions are looking for anyone to step up at wideout, and Kennedy’s solid performance is an interesting start to the preseason considering he could fight his way on the roster with a good camp and preseason. So far, it seems as if Kennedy is primed to do just that potentially, especially after his opening statement to the Lions in this football game.

Kennedy himself was simply focused on the fun of things for the Lions, and getting back in the game rather than anything in the bigger picture, though.

“It was just fun, especially for me, somebody who hasn’t played in a game in almost two years. I am sure a few other guys are probably similar in that sense. But, it was fun to go out and compete against somebody different than your teammates that you see every day,” he said.

Whether that culminates in him making the roster or not remains to be seen, but at this point, there is no doubting his work ethic or mindset.

