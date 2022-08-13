Tom Kennedy Focused on Lions Wins, Not Personal Statistics

Easily the best performance of the Detroit Lions‘ first preseason game was turned in by wideout Tom Kennedy.

Kennedy had a major effort and made arguably the biggest step forward of any player on the team’s roster bubble. Even though that was the case, Kennedy wasn’t completely satisfied with what he was able to get done.

Speaking to the media after the game on Friday, August 12, Kennedy was asked about his big game. As he said, it was good to compete, but he would have preferred the team come out with a win.

Play

Lions vs Falcons postgame media availability | preseason game one Hear from select Lions players following the first preseason game against the Falcons. 0:00 – 2:59 – TE Devin Funchess 3:00 – 7:03 – LB Derrick Barnes 7:04 – 8:49 – WR Tom Kennedy 8:50 – 9:53 – CB Jeff Okudah 9:54 – 12:01 – LB Malcolm Rodriguez Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx… 2022-08-13T12:00:04Z

“It’s just fun to be out there competing against somebody other than our defense. Obviously would have been a lot better if we won the game, but yeah, it was just a lot of fun to go out there and compete,” Kennedy said.

Comfort is showing for Kennedy in a big way, and it’s something that he think age and experience have led him to at this point.

“I just think year after year, the older I get unfortunately, the more comfortable I get and the game kind of just slows down more and more so I guess that’s it,” he said.

Kennedy’s big plays have earned him fan favorite status, but that’s not something he focuses on while on the field.

“I mean I just try to do my job as best I can and don’t really worry about that type of stuff,” Kennedy admitted.

All that matters to Kennedy is winning and getting the job done. That’s a refreshing mindset that will help him in his quest to make the team.

Dan Campbell: Kennedy ‘Just Dependable’

One person who wasn’t surprised by what Kennedy was able to do? Detroit head coach Dan Campbell. The big effort wasn’t a shock to Campbell, who’s seen it all along from Kennedy.

Speaking to the media after the game, Campbell shared his impressions of Kennedy’s game and branded his effort “dependable” for the team.

Play

Lions vs. Falcons postgame press conference: Dan Campbell and players Watch Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and players speak to the media following the team's preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons Aug. 12, 2022. 0:00 – 5:42 – Taylor Decker 5:43 – 8:15 – Jared Goff 8:16 – 16:34 – Dan Campbell 16:35 – 23:40 – Aidan Hutchinson Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel:… 2022-08-13T02:04:10Z

“Yeah I would just say I’m not surprised. I mean, it’s Tom Kennedy. He’s just dependable, that’s all he is. He’s just dependable. He’s just very dependable, that’s all he is,” Campbell said.

Dependability in the eyes of the coaching staff is refreshing, and something which should help Kennedy a lot as he chases down the role. The staff knows exactly what to expect, and they get it day in, day out.

Kennedy Enjoyed Big Night for Lions

During camp, Kennedy has received the reputation of a player who can catch everything that gets thrown his way, During the first game, he managed to do just that again.

The wideout hauled in 8 passes for 104 yards, and looks like a sneaky player who could snatch a roster spot given his ability to be gritty and run solid routes. That’s just what the team will be looking for on offense.

Kennedy was easily the most reliable of the Detroit wideouts down the depth chart. He might not generate the hype of others, but his night was so good it’s worth another look:

Check out all of Tom Kennedy's catches against Atlanta 🙌 Up next: #DETvsIND | 📺 Lions TV Network pic.twitter.com/gEzheEai2I — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 13, 2022

After a nice finish to 2021, Kennedy looks like a serious threat to make the roster and perhaps even see a key role within the offense as a possession receiver. He’s a throwback to Danny Amendola with his play.

Kennedy also takes football very seriously and clearly wants to win most of all.

READ NEXT: Aidan Hutchinson Offers Strong Reaction to First Game