Super Bowl Winning Coach Reveals Feelings About Lions GM Job

Detroit Lions’ fans have long craved Tony Dungy to either coach or run their franchise given his status as an accomplished coach, Super Bowl champion and Michigan native.

But Dungy doesn’t have interest in any of those things at this point in time. The Jackson, Michigan native has been the subject of plenty of pleas from Lions fans online as he is in any Detroit coaching search and managed to finally respond to the pleas that he take over as general manager.

As Dungy said, he’s rooting for the Lions to get the right person to fill the job this offseason, but he doesn’t think that person is him.

I hope the Lions find the right person for the job but I don’t think it’s me😀 — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) December 13, 2020

That news will be a blow to scores of Lions fans who have long called for Dungy to take over in the Motor City. Even such, it never seemed plausible that Dungy would be a candidate to be a general manager considering he has not had experience in that type of role. Dungy also seems very content not coaching anymore and remaining on the media side at this point in his life, meaning he’s not likely to be looking at hopping to the Detroit sideline any time soon either.

Tony Dungy’s Career Biography

Dungy was one of the more successful NFL coaches of the 1990s and 2000s considering his work in Tampa Bay and Indianapolis. Before that, Dungy was a great player in the league rising from the ranks of a prep star in Michigan to a Minnesota Golden Gophers star in college. From theren Dungy played in the league with the Steelers, 49ers and Giants. He captured Super Bowl XIII as a player in Pittsburgh, but would make his biggest mark as a coach in the league. After leading the Minnesota Vikings’ defense from 1992-1995, Dungy became the Buccaneers head coach in 1996, where he stuck until 2001. From 2002 to 2008, he led the Colts, where he captured Super Bowl XLI before his eventual retirement. Dungy was 139-69 as a coach in the league.

Since leaving the NFL, Dungy has worked for NBC Sports and looks happy at this point in his career, meaning it was never likely he’d leave the Lions, especially to take on an administrative role.

Where Lions General Manager Search Stands

While Dungy might not be in the mix for the gig, several other names will figure to arise in the coming weeks with regards to the job. Detroit has committed to change on a deep level for the future since the firing of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia a few weeks ago, and are looking for a new voice in the front office to help set the tone from the top down. An experienced name could be what the Lions need the most considering the problems they have had on the field and with regard to roster construction the last handful of seasons. Early on, John Dorsey and Jerry Reese have been the two candidates with the most traction in terms of the general manager position, and it’s no surprise that both of them are experienced. Look for those interviews to happen in the next few weeks. Detroit has completed interviews with three in-house candidates already.

Perhaps sadly for Lions fans, Dungy isn’t going to place himself in the mix, even if he hopes the team from his home state gets the right hire.

READ NEXT: Potential Lions GM Candidate Gushes Over Matthew Stafford