New Odds Reveal Significant Shakeup for Lions’ Top Draft Pick

When it comes to the NFL draft, odds can be fickle and ever-changing, and such has been the case with the Detroit Lions.

Detroit’s move at second-overall had been debated and nitpicked for months. Names have come and gone in different weeks, and as the process is pushing to a close, there’s another new name that has emerged as a favorite for the team, and it’s one much of the fanbase may agree on.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Recently, OddsChecker.com put together a second mini-mock draft based on odds and Hutchinson is the new leader in the clubhouse to be the pick. He is now at even odds to go second-overall to Detroit. That’s followed by Kayvon Thibodeaux and Malik Willis. Kyle Newman broke the change down as follows:

“Oddsmakers were so sure that Hutchinson was going to go one earlier this month that Hutchinson wasn’t even given odds to go two. Now, he’s EVEN or an implied 50% chance to be the pick,” Newman explained.

This implies a definite shift pre-draft, as scuttlebutt has leaked the Jacksonville Jaguars could go in another direction, either in Georgia’s Travon Walker or an offensive lineman.

Lions fans would not mind the team snapping up Hutchinson in such a scenario, which seemed impossible a month ago. Now, it’s feeling more likely by the day as this shows.

Analyst Believes Lions ‘Love’ Hutchinson

It’s not just the odds seeing a fit with the Lions and the Michigan star, however. Intelligence around the league points to the Lions perhaps having a great shot at landing Hutchinson. Also, the team could have zeroed-in on him as a player in the 2022 class they love up front. Such was what Connor Rogers from Bleacher Report believes. He discussed some of the fits, and Detroit with Hutchinson was brought up. It’s a scenario he says he’s in on.

The most consistent thing I hear is the love for the top of this tackle class 1) Jags/Travon

2) Lions/Hutch

3) Texans/Neal

4) Jets/Ekwonu

5) Giants/Cross 1 of the scenarios I’m actually buying into for Thursday nights first 5 picks — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) April 26, 2022

“The most consistent thing I hear is the love for the top of this tackle class. 1: Jags/Travon. 2: Lions/Hutch. 3: Texans/Neal. 4: Jets/Ekwonu. 5: Giants/Cross. One of the scenarios I’m actually buying into for Thursday nights first five picks,” Rogers tweeted.

With the Lions need for pass rush, there is no surprise the team would be interested in Hutchinson. He is generally seen as a top prospect in this draft if not the top prospect. Selecting him could give the team a player to build around for the present and future.

Hutchinson’s College Stats & Highlights

In terms of Hutchinson, several Lions fans will also likely know what he is capable of given his career at Michigan, and the defensive end has put up some solid numbers in school already. Coming into this season, Hutchinson collected 94 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. Here’s some of his work from the past:

Play

Aidan Hutchinson 2019 Highlights 2020-02-18T13:23:44Z

This year, his work has been even better. Hutchinson has put together a stellar regular season with 14 sacks, 58 tackles and 2 forced fumbles. He’s looked like one of the best defenders in college football throughout the second half of the season and has been a problem for whatever teams have lined up against him thus far.

If Hutchinson was to become a member of the Lions, it might be special for the legions of fans who also root for Michigan. As of today and the hours before the draft, it’s looking more to be the case by the day.

READ NEXT: Heavy on Lions Reveals Final 2022 Mock Draft 4.0