Prime Need Filling Defenders Headline Top Lions’ Fits for Day 2

By most accounts, the Detroit Lions scored on the first night of the 2022 NFL draft with pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson and wideout Jameson Williams, and the building will continue for the team on Friday night.

While the Lions lost their earlier second-round selection via trade, Detroit added the 46th pick to compensate for that, and that spot should allow the team to address the defense. The Lions also have pick 97, and could always trade down to add to the pick haul for Saturday.

Some great options remain on the board for Detroit on Friday night. Which players represent the best fixes and make the most sense? Here’s a look.

Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

Dean had a solid career with the Bulldogs putting up 168 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 7 passes defended to go with 3 forced fumbles. The tape shows what an explosive athlete he is on the field, something he routinely was able to do with Georgia en-route to their elite season on the field in 2021-22.

By drafting Dean, the Lions would have effectively shored up one of their biggest holes from the 2021 season at linebacker. He’s likely the top prospect on the team’s board, but they might have to trade up in round two to land him unless they can get very lucky with pick 46.

Baylor S Jalen Pitre

Safety is a clear need for the Lions and the team has a player they could identify as a big-time fit further down the board in Pitre. Many assumed Pitre would go earlier but he lingers on the board. If Detroit wants to go in at the position and Pitre lasts, the safety could be ideal at pick 34. While playing for Baylor, Pitre was a statistical star as well, putting up 195 tackles, 8 sacks and 4 interceptions. Here’s the tape:

That’s the kind of player who could end up doing big things for Detroit given the team’s need for help opposite Tracy Walker, and a possible steal in the making for round two.

Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Still on the board when many had him going much sooner as well, the Penn State safety is an intriguing prospect for the Lions to remember. Brisker was very productive during his time with the Nittany Lions, putting up 151 tackles and 5 interceptions. He also had 14 passes defended on the season, and showed off some size and speed on the field in looking like a solid prospect for the future.

That’s the kind of playmaking the Lions could appreciate that could benefit them in a big way on the back end of their needy defense for the future. Nabbing him with a second-round selection could be very savvy.

Wyoming LB Chad Muma

Muma could be a player to remember in the third-round for Detroit. If there’s a glaring hole remaining on the Lions, it’s at the linebacker spot. The team not only needs playmakers, but they need steady players as well. Muma showed up with a solid combine running a 4.6 40 yard-dash and also looking like a solid mover along with a strong player given 27 bench press reps. He’s going to be picked in the top half of the draft now, and the Lions need to look at him as a potential Chris Spielman type anchor for the future of their defense after watching him closely on the field.

Muma is the kind of player that just feels like a Detroit fixture already given how hard he works and how gritty he is. If the Lions managed to land him, they would likely not be disappointed. The team needs a defensive identity and heartbeat and Muma could provide it.

Liberty QB Malik Willis

It might be a long shot that the team nabs a quarterback, but they continue to linger on the board including Willis, who has a possible connection with Detroit. Willis has been one of the most intriguing prospects during the upcoming draft class, and he already has some intriguing numbers to boast heading into that period. Ahead of his senior year on the field, Willis has put up 2,319 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has 1,253 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground to his credit. Here’s some highlights:

Thus far this year, Willis has been no slouch with the numbers either, putting up 27 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions with 2,857 yards passing through the 2021 season. He could be a big value if he slides down the board that is too hard for Detroit to ignore.

