Writer Reveals Why Jameson Williams Deal Was Lions’ Top Offseason Move

The Detroit Lions captivated folks when they traded up to nab wideout Jameson Williams during the 2022 NFL draft, but for that move to continue to reverberate, Williams has to become a star.

Right now, the move to grab Williams represents the best move of the team’s offseason according to Chris Burke of The Athletic. That means there is also some pressure on the wideout from day one to produce, however.

In a piece dissecting every team’s top offseason move, Detroit’s trade up for Williams was cited by Burke as the best move of the offseason. As he wrote, if the deal up for Williams does not end up as the top offseason move, Burke believes it will be a “massive disappointment” for Brad Holmes.

He wrote, “the move for Williams was an aggressive shot with an eye on the long-term benefits. Detroit has every expectation that Williams will come back healthy and be a legitimate No. 1 option, at least in terms of how he dictates coverage. It’s a potential game-changer for an offense that has lacked explosiveness.”

As a whole, Burke is right. The Lions need to make trading up for Williams count, which means helping him in his development. They have to be sure they have done everything in their power to keep him happy and moving forward in the mix in the short and long term.

Adding Williams will help inject some life into an anemic offense, but the Lions have to use a bit of caution with how they proceed next.

Why Williams’ Start to Lions Career Doesn’t Matter

While expectations might be high as a whole for Williams and the Lions in terms of the future, there’s no reason the team should feel tempted to rush him back on the field or through his ACL recovery period in the present. The Lions need multiple healthy years out of Williams, and not simply a healthy rookie year in which he puts up major stats. To that end, the Lions are right to take their time with Williams. If he isn’t ready for training camp, the Lions should keep him on the shelf and allow him time to transition to the league. When the time to play comes, Williams shouldn’t see the field until the Lions are convinced he is completely ready to go, understands the playbook and can make a massive impact on the game.

The possible pressure on Williams, and the ability of him to be a major difference maker in the future, is significant. Seeing how the Lions manage this situation might dictate how well he does.

Williams’ College Stats & Highlights

It might not be a stretch at all to proclaim Williams one of the top players in the NFL draft and a player who can make a quick impact in Detroit once he does see the field. In college he showed a knack for speed and the big play. A big-time transfer from Ohio State, Williams came to the Crimson Tide after 266 yards and 3 touchdowns and set the SEC on fire in 2021. Williams racked up 1,572 yards and 15 scores en-route to being one of the top players in college football. An ACL injury in the National Title game hurt Williams’ chances of being a top five pick, but there would have been a chance if not for that. The tape shows a speedy player who has afterburners:

Play

Williams is the kind of player the Lions have lacked for years, and certainly, folks hope he can deliver for the team as soon as possible.

