Insider Reveals Surprising Need as Lions Biggest for 2023 Offseason

The Detroit Lions have plenty of time left to go before they have to make big decisions about the 2023 offseason, but already, some of those decisions are beginning to come into focus a bit.

Already, the storm clouds figure to be gathering on the front of the quarterback position. What the Lions decide to do there could well determine what plays out in a lot of ways this offseason.

Folks are talking about the potential need of the Lions to go all in on the quarterback market, and another example of that has been provided by ESPN and insider Jordan Reid.

Taking a look at the biggest impending needs for teams across the league, Reid picked out the quarterback spot as Detroit’s top offseason hole. Perhaps that’s a surprise for some, but it only underscores the fact that as the team builds, the position remains high on the list of needs for the team. Reid sees this as the truth at this point.

“The Lions are aiming to accumulate talent at multiple positions as they try to exit the foundation stage of their rebuild. The acquisition of Jared Goff was aimed to give the team time to run the course of adding prospects at key positions, but the trial period of that seems to be nearing an end. Quarterback is the key piece of every team’s rebuild, and Detroit — which is projected to have a top-five pick in the draft — could be searching for that important piece to the puzzle,” Reid wrote in the piece.

There are other spots of need for the Lions, including most of the defense. Detroit could use new defensive linemen, linebackers and additions to the team’s secondary when the time comes. With a pair of first-round picks, though, they could go quarterback and defense early on and address both needs.

The Lions could badly need a team centerpiece, and quarterback is always high on that list. Detroit might still lack that overall, which points to this as a big need for the offseason.

Goff’s Contract Called ‘Situation to Monitor’

So why could the Lions move on from Goff? The quarterback might actually have a convincing contract that could provide the Lions some financial wiggle room to get something done.

In the same piece, ESPN writer Eric Woodyard revealed that Goff’s contract is the top situation to watch for the team moving forward into the offseason, and his case could make it a bit easier to make a choice given the amount of money that is still owed on his deal.

“The Lions’ front office will have a big decision to make with Goff in the final guaranteed year of his contract. They would incur a $10 million dead cap hit if they release him after the season, meaning they could do so without much financial consequence,” Woodyard wrote.

Goff could certainly stay, perhaps as the starter next year even if the Lions drafted a young quarterback so that the team could ease him into the mix. In the future, he could stick as the team’s backup quarterback as well. The Lions will have to decide if that is in their financial interest to let Goff go.

Goff Enjoying Good 2022 for Lions

In spite of many wanting him replaced, the Lions have seen their quarterback do a decent job this season all things considered. Goff has been far from the biggest problem that the Lions have had, even though he has struggled at times.

So far this season through Week 10, Goff has thrown for 2,277 yards, 15 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Goff has struggled with turnovers and fumbles through the last few weeks of the season, but in a two-game win streak for Detroit, has 3 scores to just 1 interception.

While Goff has played decently, the game against Chicago offered a glimpse at the excitement a young quarterback can provide. Justin Fields has to hone his skills but is a big play waiting to happen.

Goff calmly helped the Lions win the game, but has not been nearly as dynamic this season, and may not be the future for the team.

With this in mind, many continue to call the quarterback spot out for being a major need for the team.